Monday, March 1, 2021
Golden Globe Winner Daniel Kaluuya on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH

*Daniel Kaluuya, who took home a Golden Globe last night for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” is a guest on the Monday, March 1 edition of “Tamron Hall” to discuss his role as Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in the historical drama.

Kaluuya opens up about the responsibility of telling Hampton’s story and reacts to the film’s comparison to Spike Lee’s iconic biopic “Malcolm X” in an interview that was filmed last week,  prior to the win.

On the responsibility he felt while telling the true story behind ”Judas and the Black Messiah”:

“It’s a responsibility and a lot of projects don’t allow you to give all of yourself. And we gave everything and once you give everything, you become free.” When asked if he felt “free” after a day of shooting Kaluuya responded, “It was a couple months later, after the shoot…You’re still feeling the kind of the weight. The weight of what the story you’re telling and just how much you have to focus and how clear you have to be every day. You have to show up every day to do it so by a like a few months later you start getting back to yourself and it’s usually the freedom comes from when engaging with people’s opinions and you kind of go ‘I’m free from what people think.’”

On pressures of “Judas and the Black Messiah” being compared to Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X”:

“That’s an incredible film. I watched that just before I did the shoot, actually the day before I did the shoot. It is not a good idea to watch Denzel Washington act just before you have to act, I’ll tell you that for free. You know what it is? An important thing about watching all these films beforehand is it’s not about the film, it’s about Chairman Fred, it’s about The Black Panther Party, it’s about upholding that legacy, upholding those values and telling the truth. Telling the truth because people have lied about these people.” He continued “And that’s the only thing that you’re kind of north starring, that you’re inspiring for, is how can I be as honest as possible?”

Also on today’s show, “Riverdale” star Camila Mendes on the show’s new season and the importance of properly representing the Latinx community. And New York Times best-selling author, fashion designer, philanthropist, and former reality star Lauren Conrad on her mission to create opportunity for women around the globe.

For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of March 1, 2021. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Tuesday, March 2:  Meet people who are stuck in time and loving it, including a couple happily living a late 1800s Victorian lifestyle without modern amenities; a mom frozen in the 1950s, bringing mid-century modern to the new millennium; the 27-year-old woman dubbed the Marilyn Monroe of TikTok who even lives in the star’s old home; and a family who bought a 1970s time capsule house, complete with shag carpet walls, sight unseen.

Wednesday, March 3: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the social media network’s controversial handling of disinformation on its platform during the last two presidential elections. Plus, her foundation’s latest findings around how women in the workplace are being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, she will be joined by fiancé Tom Bernthal in their first joint interview. (OAD: 12/11/20)

Thursday, March 4: Record-breaking Olympic runner Alexi Pappas on how her mother’s suicide shaped her and her own battle with depression, plus her new memoir. Also, YouTube star Camryn Clifford on becoming a widow and a single mom at 19 after her husband took his life. And, the impact on children when their parents are depressed. (OAD: 1/28/21)

Friday, March 5: Rapper, actor, and writer Common on his new album, health and wellness series, and podcast. Plus, fascinating founders who have had personal transformations that inspired their impactful brands including Hint and Poo-Pourri. (OAD: 12/2/20)
source:Tamron Hall show

Fisher Jack

Social Heat

