BNC Launches First Network Dedicated to News That Impacts Black and Brown Communities

*The Country’s First Network Dedicated to News That Impacts Black and Brown Communities Rolls Out All New Show Lineup Stacked with Nationally Respected Voices in Media.

BNC, the nation’s first and only 24/7 news network dedicated to covering the unique perspectives of Black and Brown communities, is relaunching with a fresh look and a brand new morning news show, “Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike.”

WHAT: “Start Your Day” broadcasts from Atlanta and covers celebrity news, Black culture, style, travel, music, home improvement, financial news, career advice and more, with daily live reports from national BNC correspondents. Viewers can expect in-depth coverage of stories that impact diverse communities and “This Day In History” segments on notable events and historical Black figures. Lauren McCoy will cover breaking news of the day and weather coverage from Kevan Smith will include a 7-day national forecast, a first for a national cable news network. WHEN: WHEN: BNC relaunches Monday, March 1 with the premiere of “Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike,” which airs weekdays 6-10 AM. WHO: WHO: Sharon Reed is an Emmy Award winning broadcaster who has worked as a prime time host, news anchor, moderator, interviewer and NFL/NBA sideline reporter. Her viral “clap back” to a racist viewer has been the focus of national and international segments, including “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “The Wendy Williams” show. She has also played herself on OWN’s scripted drama “Ambitions.” Mike Hill is a veteran, author, and broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience in television. He previously hosted several shows on ESPN and Fox Sports before landing his own show at FOX Soul. He has dabbled as a film and theatre actor and can sometimes be seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside his wife, Cynthia Bailey. BNC intends to debut additional new programming in the coming months featuring notable hosts including Charles Blow, Marc Lamont Hill, Yodit Tewolde and more WHERE: WHERE: “Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike” can be seen on BNC, which is available on Xfinity, DIRECTV (Ch.342), Spectrum, Dish (Ch.360) and more. BNC is accessible on more than 180 million internet-connected devices through partnerships with Roku (Ch.173), Amazon, Samsung, Tubi and other OTT platforms. WHY: WHY: Following the appointment of CEO Princell Hair in July 2020, a commissioned study found an opportunity for BNC to develop a modernized logo, on-air graphics package and overall presentation that places the channel on par with any leading cable news network. According to a September 2020 Gallup poll, trust in mass media is at an all-time low, with six in 10 Americans indicating they had very little or no trust at all in mainstream media. Analysis from 2012-2016 American Community survey data found that more than three-quarters (77%) of newsroom employees – those who work as reporters, editors, photographers and videographers in the newspaper, broadcasting and internet publishing industries – are non-Hispanic whites. According to The Sentencing Project, a study of television news found that Black crime suspects were presented in more threatening contexts than whites: Black suspects were disproportionately shown in mug shots and in cases where the victim was a stranger. Black and Latino suspects were also more often presented in a non-individualized way than whites – by being left unnamed – and were more likely to be shown as threatening – by being depicted in physical custody of police.

For more information, visit BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BNC

BNC is the nation’s first and only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Available in more than 50 million U.S. homes via linear systems and on more than 180 million connected devices, BNC fosters political, economic, and social discourse through impactful programming that features in-depth analysis and viewpoints, contextualizing these issues in history and illuminating their impact on the Black and Brown experience. BNC’s commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

source: rogersandcowanpmk.com