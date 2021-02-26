Ruth E Carter’s is First Black Costume Designer to Receive Star on Walk of Fame / LookWatch

Friday, February 26, 2021
Ruth E Carter's is First Black Costume Designer to Receive Star on Walk of Fame

*The iconic costumer Ruth E. Carter has done it again. What exactly has she done, you’re no doubt asking?  She’s getting her props for being  the first Black costume designer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, we might add, after the legendary Edith Head,  she’s only the second costume designer to be feted with the honor.

Carter, of course, made history in 2019 when she won an Oscar for her work on Marvel’s “Black Panther.” Now, with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she’s making “herstory” again. On Thursday (02-26-21) Carter became the first Black costume designer, and second costume designer, to ever receive the distinction since Head received her star in 1960.

“As I have been reflecting, I think of all the people whom I’ve met along the way who have helped make this happen,” Carter said during Thursday’s virtual ceremony.

“I’ve collaborated with so many of you — directors, actors, producers, friends, artists, family. Know that you are in my heart. It is full with the deepest gratitude for being able to tell our stories by any means necessary. Thank you for seeing the depth of culture, history, artistry and welcoming my vision of Afro-future into the lexicon of American filmmaking.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth E. Carter (@therealruthecarter)

Several Hollywood megastars, including Oprah and Eddie Murphy, showed love to the 40-year entertainment veteran.

“Ruth Carter is a genius,” Murphy said via video chat. “Of all the movies I have done over the years, I’ve never had a wardrobe designer [like Carter] whose clothes actually influence how you play your character — how you walk, how you stand. She really is instrumental in bringing your characters to life. There’s no one like her. … And I am so happy that she is being recognized this way.”

“What I first observed on ‘The Butler’ and then again on ‘Selma’ was a woman who was deeply intentional about creating clothing to represent the culture and journey of African Americans,” Winfrey said.

Also, among the many entertainment luminaries who took to social media to congratulate Carter on her latest achievement were Halle Berry, Carmen Ejogo and Arsenio Hall, who stars opposite Murphy in the forthcoming Carter project, “Coming 2 America,” premiering March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

“To all my fans who enjoy my movies and see themselves so much so, you show up dressed in costume, it’s my desire to continue to inspire you,” Carter said. “Most of all, I dedicate this star to all the young aspiring filmmakers. … When you gaze upon my star, feel my energy. Feel the power of your own unique story to realize your dreams, so you too can reach your star. Wakanda forever.”

