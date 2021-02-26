Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ & New ‘Iron Mike’ Show + Final Season of ‘Shrill’

*Thursday, during the Television Critics Association’s (TCAs) Winter Press Tour, Hulu presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming including the fourth season of Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the third and final season of comedy series “Shrill” starring Aidy Bryant, and new adult animation series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” all of which join the company’s collection of premium original content.

The company also announced a series order for new original limited series “Iron Mike” from 20th Television and the team behind “I, Tonya,” as well as an early third season renewal for “Animaniacs” from Steven Spielberg.

“With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of Original series truly has something for everyone,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Shrill,’ ‘Animaniacs’ and ‘Love, Victor,’ while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’ and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’”

Hulu Greenlights Limited Series “Iron Mike”

Hulu has picked up 8-episode limited series “Iron Mike.” From the team behind “I, Tonya,” the series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Beloved Franchise “Animaniacs” from Steven Spielberg, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation Picks Up an Early Third Season Renewal Ahead of Season Two Launch

Following a successful first season and practically blowing up the internet, “Animaniacs” has been renewed for a third, zany season on Hulu consisting of 10 episodes. The series garnered the most social mentions of any Hulu Original to date over its season one opening weekend proving that fans can’t get enough of watching Yakko, Wakko and Dot as they wreak havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. The second season of “Animaniacs” will debut later this year.

Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for Upcoming 2021 Originals



“The Handmaid’s Tale”

The fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, April 28. In the 10-episode upcoming season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger. “The Handmaid’s Tale” season four will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.



“Shrill”

The third and final season of “Shrill” premieres all eight episodes on Friday, May 7. The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

“Shrill” stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell. The series is executive produced by Ali Rushfield, who also serves as showrunner, Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. Television serves as the international distributor.



“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”

Hulu’s new adult animated comedy series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” premieres all 10 episodes Friday, May 21. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

The series stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

“Love, Victor”

The popular teen dramedy “Love, Victor” returns with all 10 episodes on Friday, June 11. Season two picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.