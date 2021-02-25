Thursday, February 25, 2021
OWN’s ‘Delilah’ to ‘Tell Story of the People Watching the Show’

By Ny MaGee
*OWN has released the official trailer and key art for the new drama “Delilah,” from acclaimed “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, set to premiere on March 9. Check it out above.

“Delilah” is executive produced by Wright, Charles Randolph-Wright, and Oprah Winfrey and stars Maahra Hill (“Black-ish,” “How to Get Away With Murder”) stars as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her. Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) appears as Tamara Roberts, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”), portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”), plays Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Omereoha.

EURweb correspondent Ny MaGee dished with Maahra Hill during OWN’s TCA panel this month and asked the actress what it means to her to be leading this all-Black series on a network that caters to Black audiences.

“I don’t know that there are words. It means everything to me to be able to represent someone who’s as empowered and strong-minded and has such a strong moral compass,” she shared. “I think she reflects Black women and Black America in ways that we haven’t seen on a consistent basis. I think the story itself tells a story that hasn’t necessarily been told before, hasn’t been seen before.But it means the world to me,” Hill added. 

READ MORE: OWN Announces New Cast, Directors for Upcoming ‘Delilah’ Series

Delilah

“It’s a literal dream come true. I can only hope that she’ll be well-received, but I do think that she’s an accurate reflection of women who are trying to balance their lives, as well as fight for things that are meaningful to them in their life.  So it means everything, absolutely everything,” she continued. 

Series creator and EP Craig Wright noted that when the series premieres, “we are going to be looking at how that “Greenleaf” audience is measuring Delilah against Grace Greenleaf in their minds and what they like and what they don’t like,” he said during the panel.

“Greenleaf” was the year’s most-watched original cable series with African-American viewers.

“I think one of the most exciting things about the rise of these social media platforms over the past couple decades has been the way the shows can really become a co-creation between the artists and the audience,” Wright continued. “On “Greenleaf” we used to follow everything that was happening on social media and track it and use it to shape the stories and inform our work on the stories. It’s not that you do exactly what the audience says, but you want to know what they’re thinking about. You want to know what they’re asking about.”

He added, “It’s not about catering to the audience in a craven way but we’re very, very interested in what the audience thinks because we want to tell their story.  And “Delilah” even more than “Greenleaf” is an attempt on the part of me, this team, and the network to tell the story of the people who are watching the show so that they can see themselves and their concerns reflected in an aspirational way every week when they tune in.” 

“Delilah” is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

