Original ‘Real World’ Cast Reunite 30 Years Later for Paramount + Series

*The original “Real World” cast is reuniting for a special set to debut March 4 on Paramount +.

The streamer announced that “The Real World Homecoming: New York” will be a multi-episode docuseries starring all seven of the original MTV housemates: Becky Blasband, Norman Korpi, Kevin Powell, Eric Nies, Julie Gentry, Heather B. Gardner, and Andre Comeau. Below is a look at the group three decades later.

Created by Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, “The Real World” debuted nearly 30 years ago on MTV. The franchise ran for 25 years on MTV before moving to Facebook Watch in 2019. Homecoming went into production recently in New York City; in the same SoHo loft where the series first kicked off.

It’s coming REAL soon! The #RealWorld Homecoming: New York starts streaming March 4th on @ParamountPlus!https://t.co/UOrOSJ87PQ — The Real World Homecoming: New York (@RealWorldMTV) February 22, 2021

Paramount+ describes Homecoming as a “multi-episode docuseries” that will “revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.”

From taking the MTA subway system to getting lost in the big city streets, the season one roommates experienced it all in NYC. The #RealWorld Homecoming: New York starts streaming March 4th only on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/g1ozgyHmv2 — The Real World Homecoming: New York (@RealWorldMTV) February 18, 2021

“If The Real World didn’t happen and my life didn’t go where it did, I might’ve been dead,” said Nies in a teaser for his reunion with his castmates on E’s For Real: The Story of Reality TV. “There were a lot of wounds I was suppressing from my childhood and I was on a self-destructive path. I was using a lot of drugs at a young age. I was able to look at myself and see the things I didn’t like about myself that I wanted to change. In a way, The Real World kind of saved my life.”

All seven roommates from season one are reuniting on the #RealWorld Homecoming: New York, available for streaming on March 4th only on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/6z1JDSWCHn — The Real World Homecoming: New York (@RealWorldMTV) February 22, 2021

“It’s been one long, 29-year spiritual healing,” Nies added. “When I first walked into the [Real World] loft, I felt like Jasmine from Aladdin — I even said this was a whole new world — but now I feel like the genie. I kind of play that role in people’s lives: I’m a spiritual guide, and I assist people in liberating themselves from their own suffering.”

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” premieres March 4 on Paramount+.