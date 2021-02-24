Thursday, February 25, 2021
The Ducks Returned! ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

By Fahnia Thomas
*Nearly 30 years after first taking flight, “The Mighty Ducks” return in a brand new series, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Today, during Disney+’s first Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour (TCA), the service revealed the official trailer and key art for their original series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” premiering Friday, March 26.

In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

THE MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS
THE MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS (Disney)

The series features a talented new team of up-and-coming young actors including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (“The King of Queens,” “13 Going On 30”) are co-creators and will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Michael Spiller serves as executive producer/director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director/EP on the pilot. Estevez is an executive producer and Graham is co-executive producer.

Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

Fahnia Thomas

