Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce, Brain Aneurysm and Calls Wife ‘Greedy B*tch’ on New Track

*Dr. Dre has new music coming and he’s already given fans a little teaser with a diss track about his estranged wife Nicole Young.

The new track was previewed on Monday during an Instagram Live by DJ Silk. In the clip, Dre can be heard rapping about his ongoing divorce and the brain aneurysm he suffered last month.

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury,” Dre raps, per multiple outlets. “I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s— / Greedy bitch, take a pick / Girl you know how money get.”

Have a listen to the song via the clip above.

Dre wasted no time returning to the studio after being released from the hospital following his recent health scare. Meanwhile, Nicole’s legal war hasn’t slowed down since she filed for divorce last summer. Most recently she filed a motion seeking the court’s help to go after the mogul’s alleged mistresses over money.

According to Complex, Young, 51, wants the women to sit for depositions as soon as possible, but they allegedly keep stalling the process.

Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In his response, Dre, 55, noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup.

We previously reported, Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail. Young claims they are former lovers of the music mogul, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over his estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.

Young says one of the women “purchased a $2 million-plus home—in cash—back in 2019, and wants to know if Dre funded the purchase,” per Complex.

Young says the depositions of the women could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup.