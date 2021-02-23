Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Stevie Wonder Tells Oprah Winfrey He’s Moving to Ghana, Permanently (Watch)

Stevie Wonder and Oprah Winfrey
Stevie Wonder and Oprah Winfrey – The Oprah Converstaion (Apple TV+)

*During a November 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversations,” guest Stevie Wonder revealed plans for a permanent move to Ghana, citing frustration with political and social turmoil in the United States.

“I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.”

Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?”

“I am,” replied the Michigan native, adding, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”

Watch below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Wonder said: “We talk about being the land of the free and the home of the brave, ‘give me your tired’ and all that. And then there are people who hate. I don’t care what ethnicity you are, what color you are…You see, the great thing about being blind, for me, is that I don’t see color, but I do see the spirit. And if your spirit’s not right, I can just feel it.”

This isn’t the first time Wonder said he was considering moving to Ghana. In 1994, he said he felt “more of a sense of community” in the African country than in the US.

Click through below to watch an extended clip from the interview on YouTube:

EURPublisher01

