Friday, February 19, 2021
Apryl Jones Admits She Appeared on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ to Squash Rumors About Omarion’s Sexuality

By Ny MaGee
Apryl+Jones+Love+Hip+Hop+Hollywood+Premiere+lhjLW5JpKs0x
Getty

*Apryl Jones is speaking out about her relationship with Omarion and their time on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

In a new interview with MadameNoire, the mother of two said Omarion’s team wanted to dispel rumors about him being on the down-low.

“That whole situation with me and O on Love & Hip Hop was completely controlled. I never even wanted to do freakin’ reality TV,” Jones said. “His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors.” 

She continued, “So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great. If you love somebody, you’re going to do it, but it just felt controlled. I wasn’t really myself.” 

Jones also explained that she “totally lost myself” while dating the singer.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Spotted on Dinner Date with Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones, Omarion

“When I came out of that relationship, which was fully f*cking controlled and it was a lot going on, I was like ‘Oh my God,’” she continued. “I totally lost myself in that. Now I’m back to being the fun Apryl, the Apryl who doesn’t give a f*ck. I would have went on the show doing that but because I had respect for him I was like, ‘Alright, let me shut up.’ People don’t pay attention to the fact that when you’re in a relationship, you have to take all of that into account. You’re protecting somebody. You’re essentially wanting to make that person happy so you’re willing to do whatever it takes to do that. I think that was my case, and it didn’t serve me. But it served him, so as long as it served somebody, sh*t, that’s fine. I’m good.”

Jones made headlines recently when she was spotted on a dinner date with Dr. Dre. According to HipHopDX, Jones’ former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” co-star Moniece Slaughter took to social media to confirm that Apryl and Dre have been boo’d up for a while now. Dre apparently didn’t like that she spilled the tea, and Slaughter alleged someone from his team threatened her. 

“I don’t take kindly to threats,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’m trying to save it for the interview tomorrow but I don’t know if I can hold it…how dare you send a n***a to bang my muthaf*ckin’ line and threaten me? I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir! And it wasn’t negative.”

Previous articleTessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Dr. Michael Obeng Appear Exclusively on ‘The Real’ / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

