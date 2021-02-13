Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family.

On Wednesday, the council voted 7-4 in favor of offering the settlement to Sterling’s family after they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to @abcnews.

This comes after a $5 million settlement proposal was rejected by the governing council in 2020. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome Tweeted:

“I am pleased our metro council was able to find a consensus and approve an offer of settlement in the Alton Sterling civil case. After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much needed closure in this traumatic episode in our history.”

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed on July 5, 2016, after being confronted by two white police officers outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Convenience Store following a 911 call about a man selling compact discs in front of the food mart.

AND THERE’S THIS, TOO: RAZ B Speaks Exclusively About #MeToo and Allegations Against Producer Chris Stokes / WATCH