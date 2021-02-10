Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Rihanna’s Fenty Partnership with Luxury Brand LVMH Comes to an End

By Ny MaGee
*Rihanna’s collaboration with the Paris-based luxury brand LVMH has reportedly come to an end. 

Per reports, in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily, an LVMH rep said the luxury conglomerate and the singer “have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

The statement notes that both LVMH and Rihanna “haven’t ruled out taking a second run” at a co-branding partnership in the future.

We previously reported, Rihanna made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to create an original brand at the famed luxury group. Her Paris-based label Fenty Maison offered ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. 

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader,” LVMH’s chairman Bernard Arnault said in the statement at the time. “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

The nine-time Grammy winner was just as thrilled about the partnership.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” she said. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Rihanna also reflected on the partnership in a Tweet, writing, “big day for the culture. thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

