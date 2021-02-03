‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Jhonni Blaze Pulls Up to the Studio [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” that finds Deb kicking off the group project with a bang!

Will everything go as planned when Jhonni Blaze pulls up to the studio? Hear what Deb has to say about it via the clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, a fight at Diamond’s party steals her spotlight, creating a conflict that threatens to tear the cast apart when Deb unites everyone on a new project. Meanwhile, Brat is angry when she hears that Deb is keeping things from her, and Ayana recovers from COVID-19.

According to the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.