Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Jhonni Blaze Pulls Up to the Studio [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” that finds Deb kicking off the group project with a bang!

Will everything go as planned when Jhonni Blaze pulls up to the studio? Hear what Deb has to say about it via the clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat Discusses BLM Movement [WATCH]

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, a fight at Diamond’s party steals her spotlight, creating a conflict that threatens to tear the cast apart when Deb unites everyone on a new project. Meanwhile, Brat is angry when she hears that Deb is keeping things from her, and Ayana recovers from COVID-19.  

According to the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.

Previous articleLaw School Grad Breaks Down After Passing CA Bar Exam; Mom Praises God Repeatedly (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO