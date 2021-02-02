Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

New ’90 Day Fiance’ Game Show ‘Love Games’ Coming to Discovery+ / WATCH

By JillMunroe
0

*The “90 Day Fiancé” franchise is expanding. The latest entry to the universe, a game show! “Love Games” is dropping on February 8 on Discovery+. The new streaming service features shows from TLC, Discovery Channel, HGTV, and the Food Network.

“Love Games” brings together 24 of your favorite couples to face off in the “ultimate bragging rights” competition to see which couple knows each other best.

The couples include some fan favorites, couples you haven’t seen in a long time, and someone’s mother. Couples featured on the show include Elizabeth & Andrei, Robert & Anny, Steven & Olga, Larissa & Eric, Blake & Jasmin, Rachel & Jon, Alan & Kirlyam, Stacey & Florian, Kalani & Asuelu, Russ & Pao, Larry & Jenny, Tiffany & Ronald, Anna & Mursel, Kyle & Noon, Angela & Michael, Colt & Debbie, Brett & Daya, Evelyn & David, Darcey & Georgi, Benjamin & Akinyi, Tania & Syngin, Emily & Sasha, Corey & Evelin, and David & Annie.

Think of the old school “Newlyweds” game show with a modern-day twist. this show isn’t holding back with the questions.

Emmy Award winner Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan (TLC’s “Finding Love Live”) is the host of the show. She spoke with EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe about what fans can expect this season.

MORE ON EURWEB: Tessa Thompson Admits She Was ‘Really Terrified’ to Deep Dive Into New Racial Film ‘Passing’ [VIDEO]

“I think “Love Games” is the perfect combination for the 90 day Universe and all the fans. It’s a game show, I’ll be asking questions and they get to play for points. That is interesting in itself. You know when you’re trying to win something, sometimes you see sides of people that you might not necessarily be so happy to show, but like all of the things in the 90 Day universe, we show the real deal. It’s a lot of fun because it’s funny, sometimes it can get awkward, other times it’s pure magic … it’s so delicious, I think viewers will understand why this was the next step. Because it’s on Discovery+ with “90 Days Bare All” and “90 Day Diaries,” it’s just another nuanced aspect of all the couples that we have fallen in love with. We get to share their stories about where they are right now.

The elimination-style game includes three preliminary rounds of questions before the finals. Suki breaks down how that plays out:

“It’s elimination-style right off the bat. The claws come out, we go to battle. Round 1 features three couples go head to head, with the winner going straight to the semi-finals. The second-place couple will go to the wild card round. And the third couple gets eliminated. That’s the process for round 1.

“Round 2 is the wild card round where the winner makes it to the semi-final round. They go at it again, more points, more drama, more magic, and fun. That’s sprinkled into the 90 Day Cup trophy which is winner take all.  

“It’s a lot of fences that they have to jump through. And like all shows, how well do you know your partner? You think you know them, but you really don’t know them until you start asking questions. Then you’re arguing again or disagreeing with the answer. Or you’re kissing and making up.”

What couple will we be surprised by?

“I think you will be surprised by Russ and Pao and how they are working on their relationship. You’ll be surprised to see how evolved Russ has become and how influenced by his love for Pao and their son. Corey and Evelin are adorable. David and Annie, you’ll see how Annie just truly loves David. She adores David. Even though sometimes you don’t understand what the heck Annie is saying, you still understand it. Because he’s laughing and then they are talking about “boom boom,” it’s a full-circle moment where everyone in the room is laughing, wondering why we were talking about this, but now we’re ending up in bed with David and Annie again.”

For the couples who have faced distance, meddling in-laws plus cultural and language barriers, it sounds like a piece of cake right? Expect a few bruised egos, juicy secrets, and couple alliances, all to get that top spot.

“Love Games” was self-shot by the couples competing remotely from their respective homes.

Previous articleMeet Aiden Taylor, 11-Year-Old Author of ‘Me and My Afro’ [VIDEO]
Next articleWoman Finds ‘African American Service Charge’ On Her Bank Statement Following American Airlines Trip (Watch)
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO