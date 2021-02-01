Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

NFL’s First Black Team President, WFT’s Jason Clark, Talks Interim Name, Systemic Racism, More (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

1612046010257
Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President, is interviewed on “Axios on HBO” (Airdate Jan. 31, 2021)

*Washington Football Team president Jason Wright acknowledges the basic nature of the franchise’s interim name, but says he doesn’t “think it’s that weird.”

In an interview with Jim VandeHei on “Axios on HBO,” Wright says he came from the “bubble” that considered the old name derogatory, but upon moving into his new role he “found out that the debate of folks closer to it was much more nuanced than that.”

He added that “the right thing is to move forward into a new name, brand, and identity that captures the best parts of our history and allows us to innovate and move into the future.”

Wright, the NFL’s first Black team president, told “Axios on HBO” that systemic racism — or racial bias, as he prefers to call it — exists everywhere but is “more obvious” in the NFL.

“I think [systemic racism] is more obvious because 70% of the men on the field are Black men, right? So I think it just, the optics of it are different,” Wright said. He added, “I’ve experienced racial bias … through high school, college, and definitely in my professional career.”

“When you have any moment of accomplishment, accolade, appointment … the first question in people’s minds is, ‘Is this tokenism? Is this a PR stunt? Do they deserve it?,'” he said. “No matter what the track record was before … It’s something that every Black professional experiences at some level.”

Wright, 38, played in the league from 2004-10 as a running back for the Falcons, Browns and Cardinals, serving as the Cardinals’ union rep during the 2011 lockout before retiring. He earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2013. He became partner in the Operations Practice at the consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, where he specialized in organizational diversity and inclusion.

Watch excerpts from the interview below:

Previous articleComcast Teams with AAFCA to Launch Black Experience Channel on Xfinity
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO