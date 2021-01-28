The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one.

After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has been named WFT’s assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black woman to coach in the NFL full time. She spoke on the achievement and recalled head coach Ron Rivera telling her she got the position.

“Coach called me in and we had a conversation to let me know what was going to happen, so I was really excited about it but, you know, in the middle of a game week things are kind of hectic so I went back to my office and went right back to work.”

She continued, “Having that personal mantra of really trying to be so good that you can’t be denied. And just keep going — if it’s something you really want you have to find a way to get it done and not take no for an answer.”

