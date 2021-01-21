Thursday, January 21, 2021
Microsoft Launches Free Virtual Black History Month Experience for Students

By Ny MaGee
*Microsoft is launching an immersive Black History Month experience that will bring 13 of the world’s top museum exhibits to classrooms. 

The month-long virtual series is free for K-12 students and schools in the U.S. who enroll in the program.

“Black History Month is a time for people to come together and learn lessons from the past and apply them today and in the future,” Global Sr. Community Program and Events Manager for Microsoft in Redmond, Washington Shy Averett, said.

READ MORE: LeBron James Teams with Microsoft for ‘Space Jam’ Video Game Campaign on Xbox

As reported by PEOPLE. students will learn about civil rights icons through exhibits on Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama; Muhammad Ali’s fight against systemic racism, there’s also a virtual scavenger hunt of George Washington Carver’s inventions, a tour of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum; and a reading of “Hidden Figures” and “Let the Children March” from NBA & NFL players, per the report. 

Students will also learn about the history of slavery. 

“We need to know our history so we can know what our future will look like,” former Seattle Seahawks player Cliff Avril said in a statement. 

Phyllis Terrell, Director of Communications at Fort Monroe Authority, added: “Teaching US history is incomplete if we don’t include Black history. During every time period in the creation and development of this country, Africans and African Americans were a part of this history.”

She added: “It is extremely important to learn about our past—and share the truthful stories of beginnings in this country so that we can address the problems of race and inequities of today.”

Teachers can request private workshops for their classrooms.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

