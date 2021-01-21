Thursday, January 21, 2021
Wait. Who?! Kwame Kilpatrick Can Thank Diamond and Silk for Pardon/Commutation by Trump

*Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has spent the last 7 years in federal prison, is now a free man after having his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump.

Interestingly, that freedom came with or because of the help he got from a couple of unlikely supporters: Diamond and Silk!

That’s right, the former Fox News personalities who refer to themselves as “warriors” for Trump, signed on in support of the commutation of Kilpatrick’s sentence. However, it’s not clear as to what the connection is between the ardent Trump supporters – whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson – and Kilpatrick

For those who are not familiar or forget the details of his case, Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 on 24 felony counts related to mail fraud, wire fraud, and racketeering, and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Kilpatrick, along with his father and close associate Bobby Ferguson, engaged in a massive scheme to steer lucrative government contracts to shell companies run by Ferguson, siphoning off more than $5 million from the city of Detroit.

When the city of Detroit declared bankruptcy in 2013, Kilpatrick’s mayorship was held partly responsible.

“It was citizens of Detroit that suffered when they handed over their hard-earned tax dollars to the city,” Judge Nancy Edmunds said during Kilpatrick’s sentencing, according to the MinnPost.

Kilpatrick, a lifelong Democrat, wrote Trump a letter of support in 2019.

“I first want to congratulate you for the overwhelming and stunning victories of your Presidential campaign, and also the unprecedented success of your first two years in office,” he wrote, according to Deadline Detroit.

Needless to say, his early release, courtesy of DJT,  is getting a lot of attention because of the fact that “prominent members of the Detroit community,” Diamond & Silk convinced Trump to do so:

“President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders. Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

Needless to say, Twitter-ites couldn’t believe what they were reading and instantly reacted to the announcement, thusly:

