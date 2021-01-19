Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, T.I., Urge Biden to Launch Racial Justice Initiative [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, T.I., and more of your favorite stars are speaking out against police brutality in a new video shared by NowThis News. 

In the clip, celebrities address the ways in which Black people have died at the hands of police, similar to a montage shared in 2016.

“I can’t believe I’m back with 17 more ways you can be killed,” Keys says in the new video, which urges viewers to support the creation of a U.S. Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Commission

As reported by Complex, the Black Music Action Coalition has joined forces with #breathewithme Revolution to call on Biden to launch a racial justice initiative during his first 100 days in office. 

READ MORE: ‘I’m Speechless’: Denzel Washington Nearly Teary-Eyed Over Praise from His Son (Watch)

The video features appearances from artists who recall many victims of police brutality and the justification for their murder.

“I can’t believe that just four and a half years after we released ’23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America,’ we’re here to share ‘17 More Ways’ Black lives have been lost to racism,”  Keys said in a statement. “2020 will never be forgotten as a year of awakening for many. More than 1,000 people were killed by police violence, with Black people accounting for a disproportionate amount of those deaths.”

The singer goes on to stress that there’s still much work to be done. 

“Let’s hold them accountable to offering actionable, systemic solutions to protecting and empowering Black Lives,” she added. “On the day of ‘The Dream,’ let us not become complacent. Let’s stand up to ensure we see real change in the first 100 days of our new administration by joining the #breathewithme Revolution.”

Watch the promo for the campaign above, featuring ASAP Ferg, Offset, Quavo, Khalid, 070 Shake, Vic Mensa, Ty Dolla Sign, Summer Walker and many more. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

