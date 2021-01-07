Thursday, January 7, 2021
Louis Gossett Jr. Speaks With ATL Radio Station About Recent Covid-19 Hospitalization / LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
*Days after checking himself out of a Georgia hospital because people around him were dying, actor Louis Gossett Jr. is speaking and giving the inside story.

Gossett Jr., 84, who is recovering from Covid-19 at home, spoke by phone to Ryan Cameron, host of WAMJ-Majic 1075/975 in Atlanta, about the reason he left the hospital against the advice of medical experts at the hospital. (Hear the interview via the player above.)

Gossett told Cameron that he contracted the virus from a nurse who visited his home. He arrived at an emergency room on Dec. 27, but left shortly after seeing the chaos inside the hospital.

Louis Gossett Jr - GettyImages-1142510771-600x400
Louis Gossett Jr – GettyImages

Gossett Jr. went on to explain that he left the hospital because the staff was “extremely tired” and they were “losing the battle.” He said he called his son and other family members, and they came and got him.

The Oscar winner said he wanted to thank his fans for the love, prayers and well wishes over the last few days.

“When there was a threat of me leaving the planet — I didn’t know I had that done that positive for so many people and I am grateful to the bottom of my heart. I want to say thank you so much for y’all. The love bounces back to you in a million fold. God is good all the time and I am so grateful that you’ve been there. It’s just what the doctor ordered.”

Fisher Jack

