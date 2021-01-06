Cape Town Space Society Announces Winners of U.N. Peace in the Streets Global Film Festival Awards

*Dr. Bettye and Prof. Hildreth (Hal) Walker, Founding Board Members of the Cape Town Space Society are pleased to announce that two of their students are winners of the Peacemaker Corps 2020 Peace in the Streets Global Film Festival. The young student winners are Rajveers Singh Jolly, 11th Grade, won 2nd Place and Dene Castles, 12th Grade, was awarded Honorable Mention on December 15, 2020.

The PSGFF showcases socially aware young filmmakers from around the world to tell their story, their struggles, their opportunity, and their celebrations. Student winners films are shared on United Nations Television (UNTV).

This year the Awards Presentation was held virtually, due to the Coronavirus disease. For the past seven years, the Awards Presentation has been held at the United Nations (UN) in New York City. The winners films were shown, and winners received their awards from distinguished persons from the UN, international Jury, and leaders from corporations, academia and the entertainment world.

LINK TO RAJVEERS SINGH JOLLY WINNING FILM

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uSW2SZV1UaYng02EHAowJWxBse8OK3n8/view

Dr. Bettye Walker and Professor Hal Walker, Founders of non-profit organizations, the African-American Male Achievers Network (A-MAN), Inc. STEM International in Los Angeles and the Cape Town Space Society (CTSS) Chapter of the National Space Society (NSS) in South Africa.

Hal and Bettye have established the A-MAN, Inc., in South Africa at the invitation of President Nelson Mandela and implement science and technology programs in township schools across the country. Prof. Walker and Dr. Bettye made history again, on February 27, South Africa at the opening of the first chapter of the National Space Society (NSS) on the African Continent: The Cape Town Space Society (CTSS), the first-ever Chapter. A-MAN, Inc. is dedicated to building the leaders and participants in science and technology for tomorrow. They share their legacy with the students and provide experiences that prepare them to attend higher academic institutions and begin fulfilling the nation’s leadership and technological needs.

About Dr. Bettye Walker and Hildreth (Hal) Walker

Dr. Bettye Davis Walker is an internationally renowned educational innovator, former University professor and researcher who has worked with students in Europe, West Africa and presently in South Africa. Dr. Walker is the Peace Chair for the Rotary Club of Downtown Los Angeles. Scientist and Professor Hildreth (Hal) Walker, Jr. Walker led the manufacturing, testing and operation of the KORAD K-1500 ruby laser system during the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landings lunar laser ranging experiment. This historic first successful interplanetary lunar laser ranging experiment was replicated in 1n 1994 in an interactive exhibit located in the Hands on Science section of Science in American Life at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

About the Peace Maker Corps

The Peacemaker Corps Association believes that each and every youth can be a peacemaker in their communities, harnessing modern technology to make the world a compassionate, safe and tolerant place in which to live. PCA recognizes that youth are not isolated with the community and therefore seeks to direct its education programs not only at teens but also at the adults with the community by employing them as facilitators for the Peacemaker workshops. https://psgff.org

