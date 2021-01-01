Friday, January 1, 2021
Producton on Will Packer’s ‘Central Ave’ to End in February 2021

By Ny MaGee
Central Ave
*”Central Ave,” the multicultural Atlanta-based entertainment magazine from super-poducer Will Packer, will cease production in February 2021.

“They’re looking for a new home,” said one source to UrbanHollywood 411. The individual added that the possibility of the series finding a new home is “not likely.”

A second source added, “Everyone on the show knows it’s ending.”

“Central Ave” is hosted by Julissa Bermudez (106 & Park) and former Olympic track star Sanya Richards-Ross (a five-time gold medalist), who are the first women of color to co-host an entertainment magazine series.

We previously reported… following a limited run last year, the half-hour series debuted on 210 markets including on FOX Television Stations, Sinclair, CBS and The CW-Plus, delivering relevant entertainment and pop culture stories through a provocative, socially conscious and diverse lens.

The weekly series launched its 2020-2021 season in September, and aired on weekends with two half-hour episodes.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” Will Packer previously said in a statemnt. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”

Co-Creator Monique Chenault added: “Painstakingly positioned to be an authority on what drives popular culture, Central Ave is fully committed to investigating and examining the entertainment, trends and celebrities that are making the greatest impact. The audience will get in-depth, comprehensive storytelling through a culturally diverse lens that stems from a richly diverse editorial team behind the scenes,” Chenault explained about the vison of “Central Ave.”

Asked if “Central Ave” had been canceled, a rep for Will Packer Media told UrbanHollywood 411 “no comment.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

