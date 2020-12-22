Connect with us

Man Wrongly Cuffed In Front of Family in Mall Food Court Calls Experience ‘Dehumanizing’ (Watch)

Published

2 hours ago

on

76454B95-B433-46B4-96A6-DA19D1AF6CE6_1_201_a
76454B95-B433-46B4-96A6-DA19D1AF6CE6_1_201_a

Jamar Mackey and his fiancee’s Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 interview on “GMA”

*Jamar Mackey, the man who was detained by Virginia Beach police after being wrongly accused of credit card fraud, called the experience of being handcuffed in front of his fiancée and son “dehumanizing” during an appearance Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

“Basically we were just sitting down, enjoying the holidays, trying to get some lunch with my family. Next thing you know, I’m in handcuffs,” Mackey said. “No words, no explanations.”

After officers perp-walked Mackey out of the Lynnhaven Mall, they eventually realized that Mackey was not their suspect and explained to him that he fit the description – of a Black man with dreads, wearing all black and with a child wearing red – who was using stolen credit cards.

“It’s like, how is it nothing changed?,” Mackey said on GMA. “How is everything still the same? How do you still racial profile a black man with dreads that way in 2020? How do you do that? It’s still happening this day.”

Police Chief Paul Neudigate apologized for the incident, saying “Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do. While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”

Watch Mackey and his fiancee’s Tuesday interview on “GMA” below, followed by the original video of the incident:

Va. Beach Cops Apologize after Humiliating Innocent Black Man in Front of Family & Mall Onlookers (Watch)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 21, 2020

By

https___videothumbs.themaven.net_pinacnews_content_LhlGTxQVnU-jb5b_cF6-uA_5135af5d-f74c-4b6a-b22b-44a6ba31b478_5135af5d-f74c-4b6a-b22b-44a6ba31b478thumb300000001

*After a viral video showed Virginia Beach police detaining an innocent Black man at Lynnhaven Mall Saturday, Chief Paul Neudigate said his department will review his officers’ handling of the situation, according to The Virginia-Pilot.

The video, shared Sunday by activist Shaun King, shows cops handcuffing a man who was eating with his family. Police escorted him outside and said he matched the description of a suspect, who an officer said was a “Black male with dreads that was wearing all black and was with a boy wearing red.”

“Are you serious right now?” the handcuffed man asked in the video. He said this kind of treatment is why people are marching and why people say “Black Lives Matter.”

After several minutes, the man was released and the officer who handcuffed him apologized.

In a statement Sunday, the police chief said the department wanted to review what happened and address people’s concerns.

“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” Neudigate said. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”

Continue Reading

#BlackLivesMatter

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks About 2009 Cancer Diagnosis for 1st Time to Highlight Health Care Disparities (Watch)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 19, 2020

By

78719F90-2369-4753-AFB7-D8C076236F20_4_5005_c
78719F90-2369-4753-AFB7-D8C076236F20_4_5005_c

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar opens up about his private battle with prostate cancer on “Good Morning America” – Dec 14, 2020

*For the first time, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up about his private battle with prostate cancer since being diagnosed 11 years ago, hoping to shed light on the health challenges facing Black people.

In an essay for WebMD, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that while he’s received some of the best medical attention over the years as an NBA star, he’s aware of how others in the Black community do not.

In his essay, Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that some of the health issues Black people are prone to as a group include diabetes, heart problems, obesity and cancer. African Americans have the highest mortality rate of any racial group for all cancers combined, and have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease than other groups, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. The trend continues with COVID-19, which Abdul-Jabbar highlighted in his essay.

“We’re at a crossroads here,” Abdul-Jabbar told “Good Morning America” in an interview about his op-ed. “People are either going to take health care seriously and promote it and support it, or people will be struggling, and we want to end the struggling. We want people to be well.”

Watch his GMA interview below:

Continue Reading

#BlackLivesMatter

Black Family’s Cars Burned, Home Vandalized With ‘Trump 20’ Graffiti After Putting Up ‘Black Lives Matter’ Yard Sign (Video)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

18b102fa-8d78-4e61-af8f-62eafafa9178_1140x641
18b102fa-8d78-4e61-af8f-62eafafa9178_1140x641

A photo of the burned Forte in Gipson and Crawford’s driveway.

*Just after midnight on Wednesday, the son of a Black couple in Little Elm, TX woke up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, looked out the window and noticed two of the family’s cars on fire.

Jayla Gipson and Charles Crawford had no idea why their shared a photo of their 2020 Nissan Optima and 2020 Kia Forte were in flames, but when the smoke cleared, the pair noticed the phrase “Trump 20” spray-painted on their garage door. Suddenly, the possibility of an “accident” started to fade away.

8474BE28-73F2-4315-90B2-B32CF8B0E804_1_201_a

Last Wednesday, Jayla Gipson and her family woke up and found both their cars on fire. They also found ‘Trump 20’ spray-painted on their garage.

The couple’s “Black Lives Matter” yard sign that they had put up around Thanksgiving was also vandalized with the same color spray paint that was used to deface the garage.

3c93e26b-9736-4c01-9efe-11948453e362_1140x641

Gipson said that she found her ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign also vandalized.

“That sign was in my yard for less than two weeks and then all of a sudden we get a tragedy like this,” Gipson told WFAA. “I would have preferred they just take the sign. But to set the house on fire? That’s going way too far.”

Crawford told WFAA that the community and fellow neighbors have shown support: “One neighbor bought us a camera system that I installed and another bought paint for us to paint over the “Trump 20′ left behind. We’re very grateful to them.”

Watch below:

Continue Reading

