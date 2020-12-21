Top News
Michelle Obama’s Org Teams Up with New Georgia Project to Host Drive-In GOTV Concert ‘Celebrate Georgia!’
*(Washington, DC): Today, Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote organization announced Celebrate Georgia!, a drive-in concert experience ahead of the Senate Runoff Election, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest, The New Georgia Project, BET, More Than A Vote and more. To build momentum and excitement around the election on January 5th, the concert will take place on January 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA.
Celebrate Georgia! will feature performances with leading local and national talent: Monica, Rick Ross, DJ Drama, Jack Harlow, Pastor Troy along with Kenny Burns and Su Solo who will serve as hosts. The show will include segments from When We All Vote Co-Chairs Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Chris Paul, and Ambassadors Jeezy, Common, Jidenna, Darren Criss, Sophia Bush, Tommy Dorfman and more. The special evening will also spotlight the work of When We All Vote, leading partners and volunteers while also celebrating voters.
The event is an effort to celebrate those that voted early and build momentum to get those who have not voted yet voted out to the polls on Election Day. Through the drive-in concert and early voting and Election Day activations across the state, Celebrate Georgia! will remind voters of their power, inspire voters to make their voices heard again, encourage volunteers and shine a light on the work happening on the ground in the Peach State.
We’re teaming up with @LiveNationUrban, @NewGAProject, and MORE to host Celebrate Georgia—a musical experience to celebrate and mobilize Georgia voters and volunteers! 🍑 🎶
Before the big night, make your plan to vote and RSVP for the show: https://t.co/Edd6xQHciQ pic.twitter.com/e73122H6za
— When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) December 21, 2020
Additional partners for Celebrate Georgia! include Asian American Advocacy Fund, Care in Action, Emerson Collective, ESM Productions, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, MTV, National Action Network, Patagonia, P68, The People’s Uprising, Vote Riders, Woke Vote, World Central Kitchen, The Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and 1,000 Women Strong.
Members of the public can sign up HERE to learn more about opportunities to secure tickets to attend in person or catch the livestream. A limited number of tickets for parking spaces will be available through Ticketmaster, giveaways and organizations.
Press interested in covering the event should email [email protected].
Celebrate Georgia! will follow CDC Covid-19 protocols.
Background on Voter Engagement in the Senate Runoff Election
When We All Vote’s volunteers, partners and allies in Georgia are committed to ensuring every voice is heard in the runoff, especially the voices of young people and people of color. Together, and in support of local partners, When We All Vote will host more than 50 early vote activations between now and Election Day following CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
This year When We All Vote helped more than 18,000 Georgians get registered and ready to vote, and in the lead up to runoff, more than 3,000 Georgia voters registered with When We All Vote. During the General Election, When We All Vote hosted food and voter registration drives in Atlanta and Augusta as well as early voting celebrations in the Metro Atlanta area. When We All Vote local partners will host early voting celebrations across the state for the runoff election.
In the General Election, young people turned out in Georgia at some of the highest rates in the country. Georgia voters can make their plan to vote, ensure their friends and family members are ready to make their voices heard and find an early voting celebration near them through When We All Vote’s Georgia Voter Hub.
ABOUT When We All Vote:
When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.
Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.
In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.
In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard.
ABOUT New Georgia Project
The New Georgia Project (NGP) is a 501c3 nonpartisan, Black women led civic engagement organization focused on registering, engaging and advocating for the large and growing population of African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, queer Georgians, immigrants, femmes, 17.5-25 year olds and disabled people in Georgia. NGP exists to register all eligible people of color in Georgia and increase their participation in elections and has helped nearly 500,000 Georgians register to vote.
ABOUT Live Nation Urban
Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
source: Nicole Henderson / NewGeorgiaProject.org
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Laverne Cox Joins Forces with Shonda Rhimes for Weekly Podcast Series
*Laverne Cox has teamed with Shonda Rhimes to produce a weekly podcast series set to debut in February.
According to Deadline, the “Orange Is The New Black” star will host “The Laverne Cox Show” (w/t), produced by Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia. The series will feature “intimate” conversations with guests. The project is the latest collaboration between Cox and Rhimes as the actress is set to star in Rhimes’ upcoming limited Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” about New York grifter Anna Delvey.
Cox said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her,” added Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”
Shondaland Audio launched a series of new programming over the summer via the iHeartPodcast Network, including the pop culture-focused “You Down?” hosted by the comedy quartet Obama’s Other Daughters (Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye).
The company’s highly-anticipated period drama “Bridgerton” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, and a companion podcast will debut early next year. The podcast will go behind the scenes of drama created by Chris Van Dusen, an executive producer on Rhimes’ hit TV series “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”
Film
Leah Remini Calls Tom Cruise’s Leaked Audio of COVID Rant a Publicity Stunt
*Audio of Tom Cruise lashing out at crew members on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7: for neglecting COVID-19 safety protocols was released online last week. Several of the actor’s Hollywood colleagues have defended the recording (such as George Clooney) but actress Leah Remini is giving it the side-eye.
Remini, a former fellow Church of Scientology member, has been publicly critical of Cruise in the past. In a post on the Scientology-monitoring site Underground Bunker, Remini said the audio was released “all for publicity” because Cruise actually has an opposite stance on health.
“I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mindblowing,” Remini said. “I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person. This is not just a rant of another asshole actor. Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes.”
Remini also claimed that Scientologists typically engage in campaigns like this “for public relations reasons only.”
READ MORE: ‘We Are Not Shutting This F**king Movie Down!’: Tom Cruise Rips ‘M:I-7’ Crew for Breaking COVID Protocol (Full Audio)
We previously reported, leaked audio obtained and published Tuesday by The Sun captures Cruise shouting, “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone,” at crew members who he believed were breaching careful protocols set in place to keep the virus at bay. Variety and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the recording with two sources close to the production.
Cruise screamed: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother——-. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”
He continued, “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f—ing industry!”
Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” was hit with delays in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the U.K. two weeks ago.
“So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies,” Cruise continued in his recent scolding. “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”
Listen to the entire two-minute rant below:
COVID-19
Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
*As announced last week, on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden received their first doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19, with the president-elect receiving his with media present at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
So far, a very limited number of healthcare workers and high-ranking government officials have gotten access to the vaccine under continuity-of-government protocols outlined by Presidential Policy Directive 40, Roll Call reported.
Jill Biden had previously received her dose of the COVID-19 vaccine “earlier in the day,” Biden’s office said, with Biden joking to the media present that “she loves shots.”
“We owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden said. “The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones that did the clinical work, it’s just amazing…we owe you big, we really do.”
RELATED: The Rise Above Covid Movement Aims To Dispel Mistrust Around Covid-19 Clinical Trials
President-elect Biden receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.pic.twitter.com/Ou7u2wQPAB
— The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020
Get the rest of this report on Joe Biden receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot at BusinessInsider.com
