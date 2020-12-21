Michelle Obama’s Org Teams Up with New Georgia Project to Host Drive-In GOTV Concert ‘Celebrate Georgia!’

*(Washington, DC): Today, Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote organization announced Celebrate Georgia!, a drive-in concert experience ahead of the Senate Runoff Election, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest, The New Georgia Project, BET, More Than A Vote and more. To build momentum and excitement around the election on January 5th, the concert will take place on January 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA.

Celebrate Georgia! will feature performances with leading local and national talent: Monica, Rick Ross, DJ Drama, Jack Harlow, Pastor Troy along with Kenny Burns and Su Solo who will serve as hosts. The show will include segments from When We All Vote Co-Chairs Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Chris Paul, and Ambassadors Jeezy, Common, Jidenna, Darren Criss, Sophia Bush, Tommy Dorfman and more. The special evening will also spotlight the work of When We All Vote, leading partners and volunteers while also celebrating voters.

The event is an effort to celebrate those that voted early and build momentum to get those who have not voted yet voted out to the polls on Election Day. Through the drive-in concert and early voting and Election Day activations across the state, Celebrate Georgia! will remind voters of their power, inspire voters to make their voices heard again, encourage volunteers and shine a light on the work happening on the ground in the Peach State.

We’re teaming up with @LiveNationUrban, @NewGAProject, and MORE to host Celebrate Georgia—a musical experience to celebrate and mobilize Georgia voters and volunteers! 🍑 🎶 Before the big night, make your plan to vote and RSVP for the show: https://t.co/Edd6xQHciQ pic.twitter.com/e73122H6za — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) December 21, 2020

Additional partners for Celebrate Georgia! include Asian American Advocacy Fund, Care in Action, Emerson Collective, ESM Productions, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, MTV, National Action Network, Patagonia, P68, The People’s Uprising, Vote Riders, Woke Vote, World Central Kitchen, The Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and 1,000 Women Strong.

Members of the public can sign up HERE to learn more about opportunities to secure tickets to attend in person or catch the livestream. A limited number of tickets for parking spaces will be available through Ticketmaster, giveaways and organizations.

Press interested in covering the event should email [email protected].

Celebrate Georgia! will follow CDC Covid-19 protocols.

Background on Voter Engagement in the Senate Runoff Election

When We All Vote’s volunteers, partners and allies in Georgia are committed to ensuring every voice is heard in the runoff, especially the voices of young people and people of color. Together, and in support of local partners, When We All Vote will host more than 50 early vote activations between now and Election Day following CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

This year When We All Vote helped more than 18,000 Georgians get registered and ready to vote, and in the lead up to runoff, more than 3,000 Georgia voters registered with When We All Vote. During the General Election, When We All Vote hosted food and voter registration drives in Atlanta and Augusta as well as early voting celebrations in the Metro Atlanta area. When We All Vote local partners will host early voting celebrations across the state for the runoff election.

In the General Election, young people turned out in Georgia at some of the highest rates in the country. Georgia voters can make their plan to vote, ensure their friends and family members are ready to make their voices heard and find an early voting celebration near them through When We All Vote’s Georgia Voter Hub.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard.

ABOUT New Georgia Project

The New Georgia Project (NGP) is a 501c3 nonpartisan, Black women led civic engagement organization focused on registering, engaging and advocating for the large and growing population of African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, queer Georgians, immigrants, femmes, 17.5-25 year olds and disabled people in Georgia. NGP exists to register all eligible people of color in Georgia and increase their participation in elections and has helped nearly 500,000 Georgians register to vote.

ABOUT Live Nation Urban

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

source: Nicole Henderson / NewGeorgiaProject.org