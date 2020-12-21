Alicia Keys Joins Will Smith’s Snapchat Show to Surprise Chinatown Chef [VIDEO]

[VIA PRESS RELEASE]

*Season 2 of Will Smith’s hit Snap Original series “Will From Home” premiered on Dec. 14, with singer Jason Derulo helping to kick things off.

Smith is back for the second epsidoe featuing Alicia Keys, and this week, Will is spotlighting everyday heroes across the country for their acts of selflessness and bravery, such as Patrick Mock’s bakery (46 Mott in Chinatown). Dring the pandemic, the spot was one of the only places in the neighborhood that stayed open. He started making hundreds of free meals a day, delivering them to unhoused and elderly people in the area, and to a local hospital. Nearly a year later, Patrick’s still doing it.

Patrick’s story captured our hearts, and now Will is surprising him! Watch their moment via the YouTube clip above.

In addition to Alicia Keys joining them for karaoke and Will surprising Patrick with a new Phat Scooter, Asian Americans For Equality donated $10k towards Patrick’s “Light Up Chinatown” initiative and Google granted him $50k from 1863 Ventures and Google.org and a year of coaching to support his efforts, along with new cooler backpacks to help get out his deliveries.

Tune in to Smith’s Snapchat series daily for more laughs, inspiration, heartfelt conversations and surprises from special guests DJ Khaled, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought, and Master P. who will join Will to honor inspiring individuals. Subscribe and catch up on previous episodes on Snapchat HERE.

Here’s more from the press release:

This season, Will is spreading holiday cheer by spotlighting everyday heroes across the country, with today’s episode featuring Chuck and his 14-year-old son Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. While Aiden received chemo during the pandemic, Chuck stood outside the hospital window and danced until his son smiled. They captured our hearts, and now Will is surprising them! In addition to Jason Derulo teaching them new dance moves and Will surprising Aiden with a PS5 during the episode, a donation was made to the Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Will From Home: Holiday Special, produced by Westbrook Media, follows the wildly creative and uplifting season 1 which aired in April and followed his stay-at-home experience. The season culminated in a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast reunion and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.

New episodes of the 10-episode series air daily on Snapchat.