‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – While Quaylon Cheats, Shavel Gets Flirty w/ Jay [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Shavel shooting her shot with her friend Jay.
But what about her felon bae, Quaylon?
Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release.
Meanwhile, in our exclusive clip above, Shavel explains, “My family said Quaylon was going to cheat on me and not to put all my eggs in one basket. They was right.”
She adds, “I need to see what’s best for Shavel.”
READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]
Shavel then turns her attention to her friend, Jay. Will he give her the chance to spark a possible romance?
Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Shawn tracks down his missing fiancée. Amber’s reunion with her prison wifey reignites con with Vince. Priscilla’s secret sends Andrea over the edge. Michael puts Sarah at odds with Malcolm. Quaylon vows to win back Shavel, but she has other plans.
Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.
About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?
Good News! $600 Stimulus Checks Added to $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Proposal / VIDEO
*Republicans and Democrats are nearing a deal on a $900 billion relief package, according to the Washington Post. It would mark a breakthrough with a last-minute spate of negotiations between top congressional leaders.
Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gathered momentum on Tuesday as the quartet met twice on Tuesday in Pelosi’s office.
The package, reports the Post, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, would include $600 checks. Unfortunately for states and local governments, the deal would likely exclude any financial assistance and for businesses, no liability shield to insulate them from virus-related lawsuits.
MORE NEWS: ‘Feeling Good as Hell’: Boston Hospital Staff Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival with Choreography (Watch)
Here’s more via Business insider:
McConnell struck an optimistic tone on the state of negotiations on Tuesday evening. “We’re making significant progress and I’m optimistic that we’re gonna be able to complete an understanding sometime soon,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers attempted to end the logjam over a new federal rescue package by introducing two separate bills on Monday. One contained $748 billion in funding with provisions that most lawmakers support, and the other included the divisive issues over liability shield for businesses and emergency state funding.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a leader of the bipartisan group, told Business Insider the $748 billion package would form a blueprint for a final deal on Wednesday afternoon.
“The Leader said today that it will be the spirit of what is put together by the four corners, so I expect you’ll see major elements of that in the final package,” he said in a brief interview on Capitol Hill, referring to McConnell and the three other Congressional leaders.
The site went on to state that lawmakers have until midnight on Friday to pass spending legislation or many parts of the federal government would start to shut down. Congressional leaders aim to merge the pandemic relief plan to the omnibus government funding bill, which would fund federal agencies into September of next year.
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards to Air on BET Saturday, February 20th at 8 PM ET
*Today the NAACP announced that the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on BET Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET.
Additionally, the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which traditionally takes place the night before the telecast, will live stream over six nights February 15-19, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.
Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.
“In this season of reflection and reckoning, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will continue a tradition of uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. We are excited to continue our broadcast partnership with BET and look forward to celebrating Black excellence in a safe and meaningful way,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the Image Award Committee.
READ THIS: Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
“This has been an unprecedented year and we are all in need of the inspiration, empowerment, and awareness the NAACP Image Awards brings year-after-year. BET is thrilled to continue our partnership with the NAACP to broadcast the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that will celebrate and honor the creatives, musicians, storytellers, and trailblazers who have uplifted and guided our culture during this time,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.
The 51st NAACP Image Awards telecast, drew 1.8 million total viewers P2+ (Simulcast)—a +448% increase versus the previous year. Filled with non-stop exhilarating moments, the special secured the #1 Most Social TV Program on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws a crowd of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees include Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.
Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Award will be announced on January 22, 2021. Due to an overwhelming number of entries, nominees in the eight literary categories will be announced on February 3, 2021. Additional key dates include:
Friday, December 18 – Online submissions close
Monday, December 28 – Nominating committee voting begins
Friday, January 15 – Nominating committee voting closes
Friday, January 22 – Public online voting opens
Friday, February 5 – Public online voting closes
As previously announced, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will include 21 new submission categories:
- Television + Streaming:Outstanding Animated Series; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television); Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama; Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Variety; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction; and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
- Recording:Outstanding International Song; Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental Outstanding Jazz Album–Vocal; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song; Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional); Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary); and Outstanding Producer of the Year
- Motion Picture:Outstanding International Motion Picture; Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture); Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action); Outstanding Short-Form (Animated); and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.
Instagram: @naacpimageawards |Twitter: @naacpimageaward | Facebook: /naacpimageaward
source: Marc Banks | [email protected] Sunshine Sachs | [email protected] Chloe Duverge | [email protected]
Naomi Ackie Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Biopic
*British actress Naomi Ackie has been tapped to play Whitney Houston in the forthcoming Clive Davis/Sony biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
The film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. The legendary singer passed away in 2012. Davis previously said that the project wll be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
In the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Davis explained that he and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Two Popes” screenwriter Anthony McCarten teamed to develop the script and to raise their own financing.
“There was a fierce competition for the movie,” Davis says. “I’m happy to say the reaction to the script was good. Almost every studio head called to tell me about their passion for the project. They know Whitney has been captured and the opportunity here is so special and unique.”
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
Ackie is best known for her role on Netflix’s “The End of the F***Ing World.” She’s also starred in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Steve McQueen’s new anthology series “Small Axe”.
“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine,” producer Clive Davis told Variety. “Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
Houston’s longtime manager, Pat Houston, previously suggested that Taraji P. Henson should take on the role.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
