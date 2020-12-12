News
Modern Day Santa Claus Delivers Toys, Bikes to Disadvantaged Neighborhoods in Harrisonburg, VA
*HARRISONBURG, Virginia – Adam Armstrong, dubbed “Santa Armstrong” by many in Harrisonburg, Virginia, pulled into the Harris Gardens Apartment Complex in a 26-foot Penske box truck loaded with $15,000 worth of bikes, toy scooters, stuffed animals and board games.
More than 100 parents and children lined up on a cold Saturday afternoon to receive toys from Armstrong. Harris Gardens was the first of seven low-income neighborhoods that Armstrong would deliver toys to families in need.
Armstrong arrived wearing a Christmas hat and a flannel shirt. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Heather Morris, childhood friends Anthony Vaughn and Bobby McCauley, as well his pastor Mark Leatherman and Leatherman’s son, Eli. Armstrong and his team immediately got to work, handing out the gifts to the children and their parents.
Armstrong, a real estate investor, actually lived in the Harris Gardens Apartment complex more than 10 years ago and knows what families in this community go through and how many struggle financially.
In an interview, Armstrong told Zenger News that he chooses to give to the lower-income communities because “That is typically where the greatest need is,” and went on to say, “I don’t want kids to struggle regardless of their parents’ situations.”
After spending 45 minutes handing out toys in Harris Gardens, Armstrong headed over to Lincoln Circle, a housing complex run by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority. At this stop, Armstrong and his team handed out more gifts to kids, and their parents lined up to receive more assistance from “Santa Armstrong.”
From there, Armstrong traveled to Hawkins Street, Country Club Court, Spotswood Trailer Park, Chestnut Ridge and Deer Run.
Armstrong gave away every single item that he had on the truck. We interviewed Armstrong after the giveaway, and he had a big smile on his face.
“It was exhausting but very fulfilling,” Armstrong said after making his deliveries. He said seeing the kids reaching up and asking for this toy or that bike and watching them smile as he handed them the gifts “means the world to me.”
Monica Robinson, who is currently the Executive Director of the Valley Black Heritage Project, was on hand to witness the giveaway at Lincoln Circle.
That area, in particular, is in Harrisonburg’s historically Black Northeast Neighborhood.
“I was thoroughly impressed and thankful for the toy giveaway held by Adam Armstrong in the at-risk communities of Harrisonburg,” said Robinson, who previously served as the President of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chapter of the NAACP. “During this pandemic, lives have been changed by the many negative events occurring on a daily basis. People have lost hope, joy and faith that we will return to normal.”
Robinson’s grandson, Lliam Robinson, 11, was at the Lincoln Circle stop of the giveaway.
“I’m happy that Adam came to our neighborhood,” Lliam Robinson said. “I wanted a new bike, and he gave me one. He was wearing a cool Santa hat, and they called him Santa Adam.”
Children were squealing with joy, parents were smiling, neighbors were interacting with one another all while maintaining social distance. Thank you to Adam and all the helpers for making my neighborhood smile again.”
Armstrong says he has been doing different giveaways in the community during the holiday season for the past eight years.
Last year, he loaded up another truck with $12,000 of toys daily and delivered them to five low-income neighborhoods in Harrisonburg. This year he raised that amount from his own pockets by $3,000 and visited seven communities instead of the previous five.
I asked Armstrong if he will be doing the giveaway again next year, and he shook his head, yes, and with a grin spanning from cheek to cheek, said, “I definitely will.”
He added that he wanted to thank God, Pastor Leatherman and his son Eli, his best friends Anthony and Bobby, his girlfriend Heather and the staff at Walmart on Burgess Road for helping him load the box truck full of the toys.
In a world where so many are struggling, it is always refreshing to report on a hero amongst us.
(Edited by Daniel Kucin Jr. and Stan Chrapowicki)
The post Modern Day Santa Claus Delivers Toys, Bikes to Disadvantaged Neighborhoods in Harrisonburg appeared first on Zenger News.
Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!
The late Dr. Maya Angelou was a legendary poet, author, and civil rights advocate. As an author she is perhaps best known for her 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” She made history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.
While Angelou was a fierce advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, many who followed her career were surprised that she married the same white man three times! The man’s name was Paul Du Feu, who was a British construction worker, painter, and once posed nude in the British Cosmopolitan magazine many decades ago.
In a 1975 interview with People Magazine, Angelou and Du Feu talked about their interracial marriage and how they met.
“This tall, handsome Englishman came up and asked if I were alone,” Angelou said during the interview. “I said, ‘Yes, why[1]?’ and he told me I was the most beautiful woman in the world and could he take me to dinner – right now? Well, we’ve never been apart a single night since, except for professional commitments.”
Angelou would later tell all who asked that she and Paul married three times because they loved each other that much. In an interview decades ago, Angelou recalled one time when a young white female approached her about the young woman’s feelings about black and white marriages.
“A pretty little white girl came up to me and said that she adored my writing but didn’t believe in interracial marriage,” Angelou recalled. “I looked at her and thought of what my son’s life would be like if he were married to her. So I said, ‘Honey, neither do I.’ ”
Tayshia Adams: This Season’s Bachelorette on ABC / EUR Exclusive (WATCH)
*The rumors came to an end last month when Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley in the extraordinary 16th season of “The Bachelorette.”
While shooting this season has been completely different from what Tayshia experienced in her past seasons of the franchise as a contestant, the excitement and the drama is just as thrilling- if not more.
EUR Correspondent Briana Wright had the chance to chat with Tayshia about her experience as this season’s bachelorette.
She says the primary difference in being The Bachelorette as opposed to a contestant is trying to balance so many different relationships.
“Other than that, I was comfortable. I feel good!”
Being comfortable on this show, for Tayshia, speaks beyond just her ability to juggle relationships. Tayshia is only the second woman of color to fulfill this role; following Rachel Lindsay.
Representing both the African American and Mexican-American community, Tayshia expresses the impact she’d like to have on young women of color.
“If there’s anything that I can do is just to maybe, give inspiration to any younger women that look like me to…be confident in themselves…you’re worthy of everything.”
With all great tasks comes a little bit of heartbreak, especially on “The Bachelorette.” Some of Tayshia’s most emotional moments come from having to send gentlemen home.
Since she’s gotten plenty of practice at it, Tayshia schools us on the most effective way to break up with someone.
“There’s no easy way! But, I feel like the best way to go about it is to be completely honest…no one can get mad at you if you’re being authentic.”
Breaking up with a few guys seems like a small price to pay for all of the fun that Tayshia says she’s had being “The Bachelorette” this season.
Don’t forget to tune in next week for two special nights of “The Bachelorette” on MONDAY, DEC. 14 and TUESDAY, DEC. 15 on ABC.
Anthony Hamilton Talks Bounce Trumpet Awards, Social Justice, New Music and More / WATCH
*Grammy-award winning artist and record producer Anthony Hamilton is set to perform new music during a Donnie Hathaway tribute at The 29th Bounce Trumpet Awards, which will premiere on Bounce TV tomorrow, Sunday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
The event will honor individuals who have risen to fight social injustice for Black Americans including supermodel/actress Naomi Campbell, “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish” star-turned-activist Yara Shahidi, Transformational Georgia political figure Stacey Abrams, and former American Track & Field star, Tommie Smith.
Grammy-award superstar Mariah Carey, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, actor/activist Jesse Williams, actor Trevor Jackson, political activist Angela Davis, and former Congressman Bakari Sellers will pay tribute to the honorees.
Along with Hamilton, R&B Legends Bell Biv Devoe, Grammy Award-Winner Terrace Martin, and Hip-Hop Icon Busta Rhymes are also set to perform.
Hamilton discussed his new song “Mercy” featuring activist Tamika Mallory which was released yesterday (12-11-20) during a recent Zoom chat with EURweb correspondent Anasia Obioha.
“Mercy is a song that speaks from a vulnerable man – not a weak man but a vulnerable man who acknowledges the struggles and the things placed on him that are kind of heavy. Sometimes people tend to judge him and ridicule him not knowing what he’s dealing with,” Hamilton shared. “Not only is he dealing with being a black man in America but he’s dealing with being a father and sometimes a husband and a provider. Just having a little mercy can go along way and take some of the stress off of his back so he can perform to his full ability.”
The star also revealed that he and Jermaine Dupri are working on a joint project – his 10th album.
Dupri had originally signed Hamilton to So So Def back in the early ’00s and helped release his second and best-known album “Comin’ From Where I’m From.”
