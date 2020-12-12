News
John Legend & Creative Team Behind ‘Jingle Jangle’ Set for ‘Paley Front Row Presented by Citi’
*The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection to its Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series: Making Holiday Magic! A Look Inside Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
This behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s latest holiday hit will premiere on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, December 14, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST.
“We are delighted to present this heartwarming and entertaining conversation with the creative team behind this critically acclaimed holiday special that conveys a message of love, family, and community that is synonymous with the season,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey epitomizes why Netflix has become one of the top destinations for holiday entertainment.”
“Thank you so much to the Paley Center for celebrating Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey! We are so excited to have the opportunity to share this special look and more importantly this groundbreaking film with families around the world this holiday season,” said the filmmakers including David E. Talbert, Lyn Sission-Talbert, Mike Jackson, and John Legend.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Netflix’s critically acclaimed musical adventure about a toymaker who finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life, is at once the holiday story we need right now, and truly one for the ages – a timely and timeless celebration of family, love, and the power of imagination. Written and directed by David E. Talbert, and featuring original songs by Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, Michael Diskint, and music superstar John Legend, the film is also blessed with a gifted ensemble cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Madalen Mills, Phylicia Rashad, and the voice of Ricky Martin. The Paley Center will welcome members of the creative team including writer/director David E. Talbert, producers Lyn Sisson-Talbert, John Legend, Mike Jackson, and moderator Tre’vell Anderson for what is certain to be an entertaining conversation about this new holiday classic.
Paley Front Row Presented by Citi brings televisions fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today’s top television shows. Recent programs include A Conversation with Eva Longoria, BET+’s Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, PBS at Fifty: An Anniversary Celebration, CBS’s The Amazing Race, and The Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror, and can be found on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment.
source: Alex Uliantzeff / The Lippin Group/Los Angeles
COVID-19
Oh God, Another One! Country Music Superstar Charley Pride Dead At 86 from COVID: Report
*This has been a rough week for people in general, and celebs in particular as far as the coronavirus is concerned. Earlier this week the virus seemingly took the life of Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister.
Today comes news of the passing of Charley Pride — the first Black man to a breakthrough and dominate the country music scene — dying from the dreaded virus.
The legendary singer passed away Saturday in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19 — this according to his PR team, which announced Charley’s death.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Sources tell us Charley was recently admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, where he was isolated from his family after his health took a turn for the worse. and he was isolated from his family until he was admitted to hospice care.
We’re told he was moved to hospice care, where he died with his wife, Rozene, by his side.
Charley was a trailblazer in country — he’s the very first Black artist to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and quite literally paved the way for other African-Americans in the genre through the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond.
He’s sometimes referred to as the Jackie Robinson of country music, which is apt because … Charley also played baseball professionally too.
Get more on the passing of Country music superstar Charlie Pride from the coronavirus at TMZ.
Entertainment
Regina Hall is 50 Today & She Dropped This Hilarious B-day Ditty: ‘A B*tch is Old Today’ / WATCH
*With some folks, getting older is something to NOT celebrate. Well, actress Regina Hall is NOT in that category. Combined with that attitude and her wicked sense of humor, she’s showing errr-body how to celebrate a b-day.
We witnessed her leaning into her 50th, which is TODAY, Saturday (12-20) with a hilarious home video and song she wrote — in which she gives praise for reaching a life milestone … and still looking great while doing it — something RH is well aware of, as you can see.
Regina says her motive for the song’s pretty simple — “Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday.”
View this post on Instagram
Here’s more via TMZ about Regina’s catchy b-day ditty:
The song has the same refrain/hook throughout — “A bitch is old today,” which is sung a cappella style and carried on beat with claps in the background. It looks like Regina had a little help making this, and she shouted out all the cameos on and behind the camera.
Anyway, back to the song. It gets pretty raunchy — right up Regina’s alley — because at one point she talks about being 50, but also still having good … uh, well, all the parts still work. And then some.
The video shows you around her home, including her pool and trampoline — where she bounces around for fun. She’s also seen hanging out with some younger gals in bathing suits, who help hit a certain line home about shouting out young “bitches” … and old ones.
Long story short … Regina’s clearly taking 50 in stride, and keeping the laughs coming.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!
The late Dr. Maya Angelou was a legendary poet, author, and civil rights advocate. As an author she is perhaps best known for her 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” She made history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.
While Angelou was a fierce advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, many who followed her career were surprised that she married the same white man three times! The man’s name was Paul Du Feu, who was a British construction worker, painter, and once posed nude in the British Cosmopolitan magazine many decades ago.
In a 1975 interview with People Magazine, Angelou and Du Feu talked about their interracial marriage and how they met.
“This tall, handsome Englishman came up and asked if I were alone,” Angelou said during the interview. “I said, ‘Yes, why[1]?’ and he told me I was the most beautiful woman in the world and could he take me to dinner – right now? Well, we’ve never been apart a single night since, except for professional commitments.”
Angelou would later tell all who asked that she and Paul married three times because they loved each other that much. In an interview decades ago, Angelou recalled one time when a young white female approached her about the young woman’s feelings about black and white marriages.
“A pretty little white girl came up to me and said that she adored my writing but didn’t believe in interracial marriage,” Angelou recalled. “I looked at her and thought of what my son’s life would be like if he were married to her. So I said, ‘Honey, neither do I.’ ”
