John Legend & Creative Team Behind ‘Jingle Jangle’ Set for ‘Paley Front Row Presented by Citi’

*The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection to its Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series: Making Holiday Magic! A Look Inside Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

This behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s latest holiday hit will premiere on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, December 14, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST.

“We are delighted to present this heartwarming and entertaining conversation with the creative team behind this critically acclaimed holiday special that conveys a message of love, family, and community that is synonymous with the season,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey epitomizes why Netflix has become one of the top destinations for holiday entertainment.”

“Thank you so much to the Paley Center for celebrating Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey! We are so excited to have the opportunity to share this special look and more importantly this groundbreaking film with families around the world this holiday season,” said the filmmakers including David E. Talbert, Lyn Sission-Talbert, Mike Jackson, and John Legend.

MORE NEWS: Actress Indya Moore Launches TranSanta Campaign to Bring Holiday Cheer to Transgender Kids

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Netflix’s critically acclaimed musical adventure about a toymaker who finds new hope when his kind and curious granddaughter comes into his life, is at once the holiday story we need right now, and truly one for the ages – a timely and timeless celebration of family, love, and the power of imagination. Written and directed by David E. Talbert, and featuring original songs by Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, Michael Diskint, and music superstar John Legend, the film is also blessed with a gifted ensemble cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Madalen Mills, Phylicia Rashad, and the voice of Ricky Martin. The Paley Center will welcome members of the creative team including writer/director David E. Talbert, producers Lyn Sisson-Talbert, John Legend, Mike Jackson, and moderator Tre’vell Anderson for what is certain to be an entertaining conversation about this new holiday classic.

Paley Front Row Presented by Citi brings televisions fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today’s top television shows. Recent programs include A Conversation with Eva Longoria, BET+’s Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, PBS at Fifty: An Anniversary Celebration, CBS’s The Amazing Race, and The Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror, and can be found on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment.

