Lord Have Mercy! Mother of Black Teen Killed by Florida Deputy is Shot During Son’s Burial / VIDEO
*A day meant for people to come out and pay their respects to a Florida teen who was fatally shot by a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy this month turned into yet another horrific event.
The burial service for Sincere Pierce ended abruptly Saturday afternoon when the teenager’s mother, Quasheda Pierce was struck by a bullet. The gunfire came as the pastor finished his prayers at Riverview Memorial Gardens and Pierce’s friends and loved ones placed flowers on his casket and suddenly a loud pop was heard. Investigators said they think Pierce, 39, was shot when a gun that a 16-year-old had with him accidentally went off. The mother was taken to a hospital, but the severity of her injury was not immediately known.
As WESH2 notes, the sheriff’s office says the teen is not facing charges, though, they are still investigating and said they will let the state attorney decide if charges should be filed.
Mulatto Mulls Changing Controversial Stage Name to Alternate-nickname: Big Latto
*There’s no denying #Mulatto’s talent or the fact that she’s blowing up. After being featured as part of this year’s XXL Freshman Class, Big Latto has proven to be a force to reckon with in this rap game.
But there’s one issue that continues to haunt her as her career blossoms–her stage name. Mulatto has received criticism for using Mulatto as the name she performs under given the word’s racist history.
Mulatto was once used to define hybrid offspring of a horse and a donkey. It then became the term of mixed-race children from an era when Black people were treated like livestock and raped by their white slave owners, creating bi-racial children.
During an interview with @HipHopDX, Mulatto hinted at possibly changing her controversial stage name from Mulatto to her alternate-nickname Big Latto.
“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told DX. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”
Still A Must Have After 5 Years: Patti LaBelle Sells 36,000 Pies EVERYDAY!
*It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since the legendary #PattiLaBelle turned into a viral food sensation when her Patti Pies created a phenomenon in the aisles of Walmart.
To give insight into just how good business is going, #Walmart revealed that during the recent Thanksgiving season, Patti LaBelle’s signature sweet potato pies were selling at a rate of 1,500 per hour!
According to @FOXBuisness, a spokesperson for Walmart confirmed that Patti LaBelle sells a jaw-dropping 36,000 of LaBelle’s sweet potato pies every day—which translates to 1,500 pies every hour. That’s an estimated 25 Patti Pies per minute for the past five years. “With [the holidays] just around the corner, Patti Pie is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” a spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement.
The Patti Pie craze began back in 2015, when social media star #JamesWrightChanel went viral after making a hilarious video praising the taste of the pie—and his undying love for Patti LaBelle herself. His video racked up over 5 million views on YouTube and quickly made the pie a must-have treat for everyone to try.
Did You Know That Jake Paul Broke His Nose BEFORE Fight with Nate Robinson? / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, YouTuber Jake Paul took the second win of his boxing career Saturday night, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
While Paul has been boxing for some time now, he revealed that he stepped into the ring with a broken nose! In a post-fight interview, the 23-year-old explained that he injured himself while he was meditating. He broke his nose after he passed out and fell face-first onto a concrete floor, International Business Times reports.
“Just four weeks ago, I was meditating and fell flat on my face, broke my nose. And were not able to spar until a couple of days ago. So I had to come into this fight with a broken nose,” Paul said.
He even shared the news on Instagram saying: “Broke my nose on the day of the press conference… 20 days before the fight… I couldn’t train… Boxing documentary coming 🔜”
