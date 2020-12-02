Lord Have Mercy! Mother of Black Teen Killed by Florida Deputy is Shot During Son’s Burial / VIDEO

*There’s no denying #Mulatto’s talent or the fact that she’s blowing up. After being featured as part of this year’s XXL Freshman Class, Big Latto has proven to be a force to reckon with in this rap game.

But there’s one issue that continues to haunt her as her career blossoms–her stage name. Mulatto has received criticism for using Mulatto as the name she performs under given the word’s racist history.

Mulatto was once used to define hybrid offspring of a horse and a donkey. It then became the term of mixed-race children from an era when Black people were treated like livestock and raped by their white slave owners, creating bi-racial children.

During an interview with @HipHopDX, Mulatto hinted at possibly changing her controversial stage name from Mulatto to her alternate-nickname Big Latto.

“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told DX. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”

