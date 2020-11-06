Social Heat
While Jailed YNW Melly Allegedly Confessed to Murdering 2 YNW Members – Families File Suit
*While he’s been locked up for the past year and a half, YNW Melly is now being sued for millions by the families of slain YNW members, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, both of whom he’s accused of killing, and allegedly confessed about it.
As Melly recently flaunted his shiny new grills and enjoyed watching strippers twerk outside of his jail cell, courtesy of his mother, he’s now been hit with wrongful death civil suits filed on behalf of the families of Juvy and Sakchaser. The suits, which each are seeking “tens of millions” of dollars have been filed against Melly, his mother Jamie King, his manager Jameson Francois, and his co-defendant YNW Bortlen.
It’s stated that there’s a theory of Melly allegedly killing Sakchaser due to a conflict with he and Melly’s mother, with Juvy getting caught in the crossfire. Juvy’s lawyer John M. Phillips admits, “We could be completely wrong [about the theory], but that’s what we’re going to find out.” The families also say Melly admitted to the murders, with a video of him allegedly saying, “There’s no regret for the sh*t that I did for that n*gga to die.”
Check Out How Will Smith Lovingly Celebrated Daughter Willow’s 20th B-day
*Now that his children are all grown up, Will Smith could not help but feel nostalgic. The 52-year-old Hollywood actor has not let his successful career hinder him from making his family his top priority.
On November 1, Will took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter, Willow, when she was a little girl, as well as snaps of the latter as a fine young lady.
Beside the picture, Will wrote about how he could not imagine that Willow, whom he calls “My Bean,” is now 20. He added that she had broken and rebuilt him, and that it was “unimaginable.”
In the pictures, Will marveled at Willow’s beautiful transformation from being an adorable little girl to a woman of flair and substance. He wrote:
“It is my wildest pleasure to love & to serve you. Happy Birthday, to my Halloween Queen ❤️ @willowsmith”
Willow’s mother, TV host Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was earlier mom-shamed in public, sent her daughter a special shoutout on Instagram to mark the occasion. She calls her daughter in the post her favorite “Spooky Girl.”
Willow’s older brother, Jaden Smith, also joined his parents’ public display of affection for his sister. Jaden shared on Instagram sweet and cool snaps with his beloved sister. More details and other news on our website.
Here is that precious pic of Willow as a little girl that Will shared on November 1:
Boxer Adrian Broner Jailed for Unpaid $800K Assault Judgement After Flashing Money on IG
*Whew! #AdrienBroner just cannot catch a break, #Roomies. A judge in Cleveland reportedly tossed him in jail after holding him in contempt of court in relation to a civil lawsuit filed by a woman he allegedly assaulted back in 2018.
According to @clevelanddotcom, Judge Nancy Maragaet Russo was absolutely through with Adrien, who reportedly failed to meet any of the deadlines she set for him to hand over evidence showing why he has not been able to pay the $800,000 judgement he now owes the woman involved in the case.
Adrien stood in court on Oct 5, telling the judge that he only had $13 to his name. Well, Judge Russo pulled out the receipts, as she saw a video he recently posted on the ‘gram, where he was showing off large stacks of money.
President Donald Trump
And He Mocks Biden’s Senior Moments? Trump Introduces Lil Pump As Lil PIMP! / Watch
*Trump held a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan that went on into the early morning of Election Day. During his event, he took a moment to boast about a rapper who he couldn’t even remember his name.
“I love your sound, I love your music,” Trump told the crowd. “And speaking of sound and music and other things – one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”
Trump later corrected his gaffe before [Lil Pump] joined him on stage to voice his support for the President. “Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr. President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” the Gucci Gang rapper said.
