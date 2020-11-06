While Jailed YNW Melly Allegedly Confessed to Murdering 2 YNW Members – Families File Suit

*While he’s been locked up for the past year and a half, YNW Melly is now being sued for millions by the families of slain YNW members, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, both of whom he’s accused of killing, and allegedly confessed about it.

As Melly recently flaunted his shiny new grills and enjoyed watching strippers twerk outside of his jail cell, courtesy of his mother, he’s now been hit with wrongful death civil suits filed on behalf of the families of Juvy and Sakchaser. The suits, which each are seeking “tens of millions” of dollars have been filed against Melly, his mother Jamie King, his manager Jameson Francois, and his co-defendant YNW Bortlen.

It’s stated that there’s a theory of Melly allegedly killing Sakchaser due to a conflict with he and Melly’s mother, with Juvy getting caught in the crossfire. Juvy’s lawyer John M. Phillips admits, “We could be completely wrong [about the theory], but that’s what we’re going to find out.” The families also say Melly admitted to the murders, with a video of him allegedly saying, “There’s no regret for the sh*t that I did for that n*gga to die.”



