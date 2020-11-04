race
Black Employees Say Racism is Rife at Cal Air Resources Board
*Mary Nichols, an influential California attorney known and respected in environmental policy circles across the United States, is finding herself at the center of racial storm brewing at home.
Black employees say racism is widespread at the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the organization Nichols chairs.
In September, African American employees hit CARB with a 13-page letter alleging that they have been experiencing racism – widespread, routine and systemic, they point out – at the air-pollution and climate agency.
The “Concerned Black Employees at CARB (CBE CARB),” the Black group that submitted the letter, says its members have been the target of cynical comments at the organization and that they have been excluded from promotions, and have had to face other atrocities because of the color of their skin.
The letter details discriminatory hiring practices, incidents of intimidation, low representation of Black employees, and a general lack of support. CARB, the letter alleges, has a total of 1627 employees and only 73 of them are Black. Only one African American has held an executive position with the organization.
“You will find a compilation of Black stories about our experiences at CARB along with messages we received from those experiences,” CBE CARB stated in the introduction of the document. Although these stories are first person accounts of experiences, we believe that most of them apply (or have applied) to all Black employees at some point and time at CARB.”
The state of California charges CARB with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. Founded in 1967, the Sacramento-based organization also sets air quality standards, oversee automakers’ emissions compliance, conducts research on air pollution, measures reductions of air pollutants and promotes public health, among other functions.
In July, Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Sacramento), who is African American, called out Nichols online after she posted a message that drew parallels between the lack of clean air the death of George Floyd.
“How dare you use a dying man’s plea for help as a way to discuss your agenda. Have you no shame?” Cooper reacted to Nichols’ tweet.
MORE NEWS: John Boyega and Disney Have ‘Honest’ Conversation About Racism in ‘Star Wars’ Universe
Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on the unarmed Black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes in late May. The shocking incident caught on video a bystander caught was shared millions of time, sparking anti-Black racism protests across the globe.
On June 1, Nichols posted, “‘I can’t breathe’ speaks to police violence, but it also applies to the struggle for clean air. Environmental racism is just one form of racism. It’s all toxic. Government needs to clean it up in word and deed.”
Nichols later issued an apology via Twitter, stating “I apologize for speaking at the wrong time about the wrong topic. Racism comes in many forms and I believe we must fight every instance of it in our society.”
Nichols has served on the CARB Board under Gov. Jerry Brown (1975–82 and 2010–18), Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (2007–2010), and Gov. Gavin Newsom (2019–present).
She also served as California’s Secretary for Natural Resources (1999–2003), appointed by Gov. Gray Davis. Her term under Newsom ends Dec. 31. There is speculation in Sacramento political circles that Nichols, 75, could be in line for a job as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency should Joe Biden win the presidency.
Published reports say CARB’s Executive Director Richard Corey forwarded CBE CARB’s letter to the air CARB’s staff about a week after he obtained it. The 13-page document is dated Sept. 4.
CARB’s board, which the governor appoints and the Senate confirms, consists of 14 voting members with two lawmakers in non-voting roles. The board does not have any Asian American or African American members.
“There is no doubt the letter eloquently describes a history of poor treatment, lost potential, and deep-seated pain,” Corey wrote in a memo to his staff, according to Politico. “But, when I consider the courage it took to write and submit the letter, I have a sense of optimism as I know that change begins with the ability to openly acknowledge and discuss issues.”
CBE CARB also stated that its only intent is to “shine a light on areas where CARB can improve” and asked the air pollution and climate agency to move forward and be “part of the solution.”
“Our intent in sharing this Letter and Action Plan is not to shame or belittle CARB, or to assign blame. We enjoy the work we do at CARB and want to do all we can to improve CARB for the future, and our future careers with the agency,” CBE CARB stated in conclusion of the letter.
source:
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
#BlackLivesMatter
‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
*Progressive Democrat Cori Bush, a leader in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, made history Tuesday after becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Bush clobbered Republican Anthony Rogers with a staggering 85 percent of the vote (or more than 80,000 votes) in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis and Ferguson. The win follows her stunning primary upset in August over 10-term incumbent Congressman William Lacy Clay, whose family has represented the St. Louis-area congressional district for more than 50 years.
The single mother and nurse was formerly homeless and stayed on the front lines of protests against the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown. As the election approached, the congresswoman-elect was touted by some as a potential new member of “The Squad,” the crew of progressive lawmakers that has so far included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. All four held onto their congressional seats in Tuesday’s election.
It’s official. The first-ever recruited Justice Democrat candidate @CoriBush is going to Congress.
Six years ago police officers maced Cori in Ferguson as she helped spark a global movement.
Three months from now she’ll be holding police accountable as a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/Fskoa1QQ65
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) November 4, 2020
During Bush’s acceptance speech Tuesday night, she told supporters, “As the first Black woman and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this. To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers: This is our moment.”
She added: “Our America will be led not by the small-mindedness of a powerful few, but the imagination of a mass movement that includes all of us.”
Watch Cori Bush’s entire speech below:
#BlackLivesMatter
3 Proud Boys Members Claim They Were Stabbed by 3 BLM Members During DC Protests (Video)
*D.C. police say that three individuals stabbed three people claiming to be members of the white supremacist group Proud Boys during protests early Wednesday morning in Northwest Washington.
The stabbing victims, two men and one woman were taken to a local hospital, 2D Watch Commander Lt. Neal tells local ABC news affiliate WJLA. The victims told police the attackers were associated with Black Lives Matter. At this time, there is no proof associated with the victims’ claims.
The stabbing took place in the 1400 block of New York Avenue. There is currently a lookout for three suspects; two Black men wearing black clothing and a Black female wearing black sweatpants, believed to be armed with a knife.
Watch the alleged stabbing below:
Demonstrations in Washington, D.C., have been largely peaceful on election night aside from two scuffles in which police say three people were arrested, according to NBC4
One group of protesters in all black wearing helmets and gas masks while carrying black umbrellas to conceal their faces marched from Thomas Circle to 14th and K streets about 11 p.m.
Someone set off fireworks at Black Lives Matter Plaza a short time later. Groups of demonstrators left Black Lives Matter Plaza and marched through D.C.’s streets overnight. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the plaza was quiet.
.
Civil Rights
‘ I Remember When I Couldn’t Vote’: 99-year-old Mississippi Man Born on Plantation Casts Ballot
*A 99-year-old Mississippi man, born the son of a sharecropper on a plantation, is reminding all of us about the importance of exercising the right to vote.
Dr. Robert H. Smith Sr., of Jackson, Mississippi wore a face mask while dropping off his absentee ballot in October and donning his “I Voted” sticker.
“I remember when I couldn’t vote,” Smith told ABC News.
Smith lives in Hinds County, the most populous county in Mississippi. He said he stood in line for approximately 20 minutes alongside his son to submit his ballot in-person last month. He shared how proud the moment made him feel after overcoming a number of obstacles throughout his lifetime.
“Voting is an experience that every American citizen should have,” he said, adding, “we the people decide who’s going to be our leader.”
He was born on the Burks Plantation near Rayville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1921. His father was a sharecropper on the plantation but left to become a Baptist preacher who ministered at several local c churches in the region.
Upon graduating from high school, Smith was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was later promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer in the European Theater of Operations. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree at Southern University, master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Ph.D. from Florida State University.
In 1943, during his first visit to New York City, he met a young nurse from the Harlem School of Nursing, Grayce Stewart, who would become his wife of 72 years. Stewart was “the prettiest girl” he’d ever laid eyes on, he said, to this day. Together, the couple has three children, Robert Jr., Rodney, and Rhonda – who took after her mother and became a registered nurse. They also have two grandchildren.
Upon completion of his studies, Smith fulfilled his passion for teaching as a professor of sociology at Florida A&M University, dean of liberal studies at Jackson State University and dean of freshman studies at Tougaloo College – all three of which are historically black colleges and universities. Smith also became a Deacon Emeritus at New Hope Baptist Church Jackson, which he counts among his greatest achievements.
Read more about his incredible story below:
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
