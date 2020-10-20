Four Historically Black Sororities Join Forces for Atlanta ‘Stroll to the Polls’ Video (Watch)

*In a rare move that should tell you the importance of this election, members of the four historically Black sororities set aside their friendly competition to come together for an online campaign that encourages folks to vote.

It all stared when Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris shouted out her AKA membership during her acceptance speech, as well as other historically Black Greek organizations, known as the Divine Nine.

Maisha Land, a member of AKA, wanted to build on that historic moment, with the organization’s tradition of strolling, when members of a Divine Nine organization form a line and move forward using the same dance or motions, hence “Stroll to the Polls.”

“It was only supposed to be four of us, four or five. It grew into over 20 women because people were just so excited,” Land told 13WMAZ.

She owns the Gems of Georgia Dance Studio in Southwest Atlanta and united her own sorority sisters with members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., for weeks of practices to put together what became a series of images and videos that went viral.

Watch the video here on Facebook, or a report about the video below: