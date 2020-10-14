Music
Stevie Nicks Takes on the Viral ‘Dreams’ Challenge in Her First TikTok [VIDEO]
*Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has made her debut on TikTok and her first video is a nod to viral star Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. Doggface208.
Apodaca reached internet fame via his Fleetwood Mac-inspired clip showing him riding a skateboard alongside a highway while listening to the band’s “Dreams” track and sipping on a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice. Apodaca’s footage was dubbed a #mood, and sparked the #DreamsChallenge.
The popularity led to thousands in donations for Apodaca, a merch line that has sold over $30k in items and a brand new truck with a trunk full of Ocean Spray products. There’s also reports that he received a new RV. Fleetwood Mac even saw an increase in digital music sales thanks to Apodaca.
Check out his original video above.
Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420dogface208 https://t.co/eg5f54bu0b pic.twitter.com/Mj1clEpnas
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 13, 2020
Apodaca took to Twitter to express his gratitude for love he’s receiving from the public —which included a retweet from the band.
Now, Nicks has shared a clip of her lacing up some roller skates as she sits on the bench of a piano and sings the iconic Fleetwood Mac song. Next to her sits a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.
On Twitter, Nicks shared the video with the caption, “Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” Check out the clip via the Twitter video above.
Mick Fleetwood himself said of Apodaca’s skating video: “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” he wrote.
“We love this!” the band wrote — see the post below.
We love this! https://t.co/LgMGOGZIer
— Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwoodmac) September 26, 2020
Stevie Wonder Drops New Music After Being ‘Blessed with a New Kidney’
*Music icon Stevie Wonder has released two new songs inspired by the turbulent times we’re living amid the COVID crisis and rising racial tension across the nation.
The tracks “Where Is Our Love Song” and “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate,” mark the first time the artist has dropped two songs at the same time. The songs will be released through his new label So What the Fuss Music, distributed through Universal Music Group’s Republic Records.
Wonder made the announcement during a virtual press conference Tuesday, MSN reports. He also gave an update on his health after he “was blessed with a new kidney” last December.
“Since I have been released from the hospital, the nurses have made sure I’ve taken my medicine on time and I’m going to do it for as long as I have to, even if it is the rest of my life. I feel great. My voice feels great. I feel like I’m about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for the prayers and the love,” he said.
“And for all of the people that have been listening to these rumors, listen, if I’m feeling some kind of way, I’ll let you know,” Wonder continued. “We don’t want to have misinformation. I am alive and well.”
Wonder started writing “Where Is Our Love Song” as a teenager. “Then came this year, with all the confusion and all the hate and all the east versus west, left versus right. It’s just a hard break,” he said.
He also updated the lyrics to “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate” after “thinking about where we (are) in the world and thinking about how this is the most crucial time.”
“Change is right now. We can’t put it into the hands of fate. Ain’t nobody got time to wait,” he said. “We can’t put it the hands of fate finding a cure for this dreadful virus. We got to get on our knees and pray or whatever you do.”
“I want everyone to be well,” Wonder continued. “I don’t care what color you are because actually I don’t see your color. You see color, don’t act like you don’t see color, you do. But I don’t see your visual color. But I do feel your soul. I do feel your spirit. I see the color of your spirit and soul, and I’m seeing too many spirts and souls that are not about the love that we’re supposed to have and feel for one another.”
Scroll up and listen to both songs via the YouTube players above.
The Significance of Oct. 13 for Both Michael Jackson and Prince (EUR Video Throwback)
*It’s been well documented that Prince and Michael Jackson were both personal and professional rivals during the height of their commercial success in the 1980s. But it turns out that both enjoyed significant career markers on the same date, 13 years apart.
On Oct. 13, 1979, Michael Jackson’s single “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, becoming his second ever solo number one hit after 1972’s “Ben.” On Oct. 13, 1992, Prince released an album with a symbol on the cover that represented both his new professional name and defiant independence.
“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” also represented independence for Jackson. It was the first track on his fifth studio album “Off the Wall” in 1979, but more importantly, it was the first solo recording over which Jackson had creative control. Critics consider the track to be the first that also showcased Jackson’s talent as a songwriter.
And who can forget the video, with its then state-of-the-art, 1979 green screen graphics and special effects showing Jackson in innovative triplicate.
Michael Jackson – Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough
“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” went quadruple platinum, topped the chart in nine other countries and earned Jackson his first Grammy.
Meanwhile, the album that came to be known as “Love Symbol” was actually an unpronounceable blend of the male and female gender symbols that Prince had featured on past album covers. He copyrighted an enhanced version of the image under the title “Love Symbol #2,” and began using it as his unpronounceable stage name from 1993 to 2001 in protest of his label, Warner Bros. Records. The label distributed the album, which was released on Oct. 13, 1992 by Prince’s own Paisley Park Records.
Warner Bros. wanted the track “7” to be released as the first single.
Prince – 7
But Prince instead insisted that “My Name Is Prince” be the lead single, arguing that its sound would appeal better to listeners that had enjoyed “Diamonds and Pearls.”
Prince – My Name Is Prince
The “Love Symbol” LP was actually a concept album featuring dancer Mayte Garcia, who would become his wife four years later. In visuals for the album, Mayte played an Egyptian princess who falls in love with a rock star (Prince) and entrusts him with a religious artifact, the Three Chains of Turin (or track “Three Chains o’ Gold”). She is eventually captured, then escapes from seven assassins, as referenced in “7.”
The original cut of the album had eight spoken segues to help tell this story, but most of them had to be cut for time when Prince decided to add one last song, “I Wanna Melt With U,” instead of making it the B-side to the “7” maxi single, as was the original plan.
Prince – Eye Want 2 Melt With U (Live 1992)
MJ reportedly said that Prince was “nasty” and “one of the rudest people I’ve ever met.” Although Prince and MJ were rivals, they were respectfully competitive. Prince’s good friend Tavis Smiley told Conan O’Brien that Prince was devastated by Jackson’s death and “[locked] himself literally in his room for days, and didn’t come out. Didn’t talk to anybody.”
There are videos of Prince playing Michael Jackson songs in concert as a salute to the King of Pop following his death. Below is one of them.
Prince dips into the MJ song that reached number one on the very date that he would release his pivotal “Love Symbol” album 13 years later.
Prince – Medley: Cool, Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough (at the 23 second mark)
R&B Group Allure Takes Aim at Mariah Carey After Being Left Out of Singer’s Memoir
*R&B group Allure are feeling some way about not receiving a mention in Mariah Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
In an interview with Vulture, Carey said, “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”
In the memoir, the music icon describes her marriage to Tommy Mottola and how they created the boutique label Crave. Carey recalls one of the acts signed was “The Negro League.” Allure have noted that they were also a part of the early stages of the label, and they’re giving MiMi the side-eye for not acknowledging them.
Check out what they had to say on Instagram via the post below.
READ MORE: Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
View this post on Instagram
For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave”. Shared moments and trusted you with our lives while also spending time with you and you sharing with us. Never did we ever compromise that. We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis❗️❗️❗️ Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face… the only sweet deal left from crave was a conquest with one of your artist? Wow…talk about priorities! Good to know! Lol UNREAL! We were Crave! Congratulations…You Played yourself!!!! DRUUUUMROOOOOLL..HERE COME THE Lambs… 😘😘😘 no matter what our story is our story! Nothing changes! The truth is the truth! @mariahcarey #Tmz #theshaderoom #CraveRecords #coreyrooney #7Mile #SonyRecords #tommymatola #andycohenbooks #wendywilliams #trackmasters @mariahcareyrares @mariahcareytingz @mariahcareyonly1 @oprah @oprahmagazine @lovelyti2002
On Instagram, the girl group posted a #throwback clip of Carey speaking about Allure being the first group in her label. They also shared audio clips of the songstress reading her memoir without mentioning the singers.
Here’s what Allure had to say:
“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave…We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis❗️❗️❗️ Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face…”
You can read the post in its entirety above.
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is described through a press release as, “an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom.”
“By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories,” the release read. “In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is available at bookstores now.
