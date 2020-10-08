Today’s Video
Trump Refers to Sen. Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ in Fox Business Interview (Watch)
*COVID-stricken President Trump managed to have an hour-long call-in interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Thursday morning that made news on several fronts.
In addition to announcing that he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual second presidential debate, which the debate commission announced Thursday would take place in lieu of the planned town hall due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, Trump also referred to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “monster.”
Imagining Harris having to take over for a Biden presidency, Trump said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’”
Trump then formed his lips to shout: “Everything she said was a lie!”
Watch the gaslighting below:
Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
*Niecy Nash appears alongside her new wife in Jessica Betts in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows Nash wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
“I’ve watched you pour into so many people, but now you’ve got somebody to pour into you. I’m going to pour into you,” says Betts in the clip. “You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress recently opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.
“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shared. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Watch the music video via the YouTube player above.
Chaka Khan Wants You to Know She Did NOT Sex Rick James: ‘Hell Naw!’ / WATCH
*Speaking with funny woman Luenell on VladTV, Chaka Khan explained what led to Rufus’ name being changed to “Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.
According to the singer, the group’s record company at the time was behind the name change, but the male band members took it hard and treated her like she was behind it. She added that the name change was the beginning of the end for the band.
“I didn’t have anything to do with it. It was the record label: ABC-Dunhill … and it messed us up,” Chaka told Luenell. “That was the beginning of the end for us. It broke my heart. And they … the guys … took it seriously. They acted like I did it. Like I orchestrated it. And that hurt me a great deal.”
Moving along, Luenell asked Chaka about meeting and recording with the late Rick James.
“He (Rick James) came to the studio where i was working at,” was Chak’s simple answer.
Well, Lunell is the for the jokes so she hit Chaka with a snarky question, “Did y’all almost have a baby again?” to which Chaka responded “Hell Naw!” I wouldn’t touch that with your stuff, ” she cracked while laughing. 🙂
Good one, Chaka. Good one.
Watch the hilarity below.
DID U SEE THIS? 74-Yr-Old Dolly Parton Waiting for Playboy to Call Again: ‘Boobs are Still the Same’
Rapper Scarface Searching for a Kidney Donor Following COVID Battle
*Geto Boys rapper Scarface revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus. Now the 49-year-old is searching for a kidney donor.
“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Scarface opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
READ MORE: Scarface Now on Dialysis Due to COVID-19 Complications: ‘I Was Inches Away From Death’ (Video)
I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface told Willie D “You need to relay and convey that message to everybody that this is not fake.”
Many fans responded to his tweet offering to volunteer their kidney. Check out some of the responses below.
