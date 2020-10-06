We Remember/Passings
WE REMEMBER: Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 from Throat Cancer
*Eddie Van Halen, the all-American guitar hero who, with his namesake hard-rock band Van Halen, redefined the sound and possibilities of the electric guitar in the 1970s and ’80s, died on Tuesday at age 65. The cause was throat cancer.
His death was first reported by TMZ.
Van Halen was an immigrant kid who emerged from Pasadena with an ear for hard-rock hooks and wild guitar flash in the Jimi Hendrix tradition. His speed and innovations along the fretboard inspired a generation of imitators, as the band bearing his name rose to MTV stardom and multiplatinum sales over 10 consecutive albums.
In contrast to the shadowy gothic blues of Black Sabbath, or the pagan thunder of Led Zeppelin, the band Van Halen delivered muscular hard rock in Technicolor. The group’s sound and image were vivid reflections of its Southern California home, with a lead guitarist in bright colors and a welcoming, good-time grin.
Rihanna Apologizes for Using Sacred Islamic Verses in Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show
*Rihanna has responded to the heat she’s catching for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.
We prevsiouly reported… the 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using in the show a collection of written accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, called Hadith.
The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models worked the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.
Many from the Muslim community took to sociak media to slam the singer for “normalizing Islamaphobia.”
“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”
Taking to her Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized to her Muslim fans, saying the use of the song was “completely irresponsible.”
“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show,” she said.
“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly dishearted [sic] by this!” RiRi continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in the project was completely irresponsible!”
Rihanna concluded, “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”
The Hadith was used in the song “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, who also took to social media to issue an apology.
“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” Coucou wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”
“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me,” the artist continued. “We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”
Phylicia Rashad, Mamadou Athi Star in New Amazon Prime Thriller ‘Black Box’
*The Amazon Studio Original “Black Box” depicts the aftermath of a young African American Male, Nolan Cole, who loses his wife and memory in a car accident.
Cole who is played by Actor Mamadou Athie, undergoes experimental treatment to help regain his memory but instead it causes him to question who he really is.
The Black Box allows patients to re-experience lost memories. However, the experiences Nolan face throughout the film are much darker than he predicted. One of the main themes portrayed in the film is mental health.
“When I was growing up it certainly felt like a type of taboo subject. Therapy was thought of, at least where I grew up, was for crazy people. It’s just like actually a wonderful tool to help yourself. I’m very grateful to explore those kinds of themes,” says Athie.
The movie takes on an extreme plot twist while Cole is undergoing his hypnosis treatment, which is performed by Dr. Lilian Brooks, played by Phylicia Rashad.
“Let me say, Lilian, she’s a brilliant woman with a scientific mind and she is really bent on research and designing something new. She has a very personal agenda, says Rashaad.”
While the chemistry on set between Cole and Dr. Brooks intensified, off the set for the actors was quite the experience.
“I really love working with her. Just the scenes in the lab and just getting to know her and just the stories that were shared. Yes, there’s a lot of wisdom. Just how she carried herself on set. I’m really grateful,” says Athie.
Blackbox was directed by award winning film director, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.
The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2020.
Patti Austin, Chaka Khan, Dee Dee Bridgewater and More to Appear in TWIST2020 Voter Participation Campaign and Event
*Multiple award-winning recording artists Patti Austin, Chaka Khan, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Brenda Russell, Sheila E., Terri Lyne Carrington, India.Arie, Ledisi, Siedah Garrett, Lisa Fischer, and Lalah Hathaway have formed TWIST (Tuff Women In Strange Times), a dynamic coalition of superstar female talent to rally voters to the polls for Election Day 2020.
Together with special guest, noted activist, academic, and author Angela Davis, they will all appear during a series of special voter encouragement videos under the banner TWIST2020.
The series kicks off today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with a very special motivational video vignette by the late poet, author, and activist Maya Angelou.
The campaign is live on www.twist2020.com, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.com. The series will culminate with a live virtual event titled “This Is Why I Vote” on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on www.twist2020.com, Instagram, Facebook.com, and Youtube.com. Viewers are encouraged to use #WeAreTWIST2020 on social media to engage.
The brainchild of Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin, TWIST2020 will feature daily vignettes from each of these accomplished women about the theme “This Is Why I Vote,” citing the women who inspired them to political action. Sheila E. and Terri Lyne Carrington created special musical underscores for each video in the series; viewers can expect a few special musical flourishes as part of the other presentations. Also part of the series is the all-star video version of the song “L.O.V.E. (Let One Voice Emerge),” previously composed and recorded by Austin, Garrett, and other artists for 2013’s Voter Participation Center voter registration campaign.
Austin says TWIST aims to remind voters, particularly women, of the historic power they have to make a difference, especially in light of the September 18, 2020, passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “We’ve all got incredible stories about a school teacher, our mother, or her mother, or just other powerful women that influence our lives,” says the legendary pop and jazz artist. “We’ve got this election coming up. We have the power of the world in our hands, given to us by the women who came before us.”
Each of the participants in TWIST was chosen for her creativity, commitment to community, global awareness, and unique expression of ideas. “There’s this marvelous, incredible, sardonic humor that exists between all these women, and a frightening level of respect,” Austin continues. “If you’ve got extra super-duper powers, extra Black girl magic, then we need all of that plugged in together at the same time to empower others. I’m determined to change the mindset around this election.”
TWIST2020 is produced by Patti Austin, Tammy McCrary, Julie Bergman, and Gwendolyn Quinn.
For more information on the campaign, visit www.twist2020.com.
