Connect with us

Today’s Video

Biden Out With Ad Response to Trump’s Alleged Tax Avoidance (Watch)

Published

3 hours ago

on

57B5D723-8E0A-496A-8DA3-A226E8F06857_1_201_a
57B5D723-8E0A-496A-8DA3-A226E8F06857_1_201_a

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden releases new ad targeting Trump’s alleged tax avoidance

*Within 24 hours of news that President Trump allegedly paid less taxes than regular working folk on millions of dollars in income, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has responded with a new ad.

The video posted on Twitter compares the amount of taxes that regular folk like teachers, firefighters and nurses typically pay compared to Trump’s alleged tax bill.

“Teachers paid $7,239. Firefighters paid $5,283. Nurses paid $10,216. Donald Trump paid $750,” the 30-second spot points out. As of Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the video had more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.

There’s no word from the vice president’s campaign if they plan to put money behind the spot to run on digital or TV.

Watch below or view here on Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Automotive

JeffCars.com’s Review: Mazda’s CX-30

Published

3 days ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

(Photo Credit: CX-30)

Highlight: The CX-30 is approximated $1,300 more than Mazda’s CX-3.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $31,670 (Base Model: $23,000)

Seating Capacity: 4

Standard Safety Features: airbags; side airbags; ABS; hill launch assist; traction control system; stability control; automatic on/off headlights; rain sensing wipers; a rearview camera; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure warning system; a tire pressure monitoring system; sunvisor extensions; a smart city brake support system; and a driver fatigue monitor system

Standard Equipment (Base Model): 16-inch wheels; front wheel drive; an electronic parking brake; dual power exterior mirrors; a manual a/c; center console armrest with covered storage compartment; cloth seats; manual adjusted front seats; a push button ignition starter system; a keyless remote system with a panic button; and an 8-inch infotainment screen

Standard Equipment (Premium Package Model): 18-inch wheels; paddle shifters connected with the steering wheel; electric assist power steering; front/rear signature LED illuminated headlights; a power liftgate; roof rails; a dual zone ventilation system; rear ventilation vents; leather seats; heated front seats; power driver’s seat with a memory control feature; overhead console with sunglass holder; vanity mirror illumination; rear armrest with cupholders; a 12-speaker Bose AM/FM audio system; SiriusXM; Andorid/Apple CarPlay; a 9-inch infotainment system with Pandora ready radio integration; a drive attention alert system; a radar activated cruise control system; a blindspot monitoring system with a rear traffic cross alert system; a heads up display (HUD) system; and an active front lighting system  

Optional Features On Test Vehicle: paint color; frameless auto dimming mirror; navigation system; active driving display system; an adaptive front lighting system; leather seats; front/rear LED signature illumination; power moonroof; paddle shifters; and power rear liftgate roof rails.

Mazda CX30 (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Other Trim Levels:

Select

Preferred

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: an 8-speaker AM/FM/HD radio

Apple CarPlay/Android: Available

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

USB Connectivity: Yes

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder/186-hp (horsepower)

Recommended Fuel: Regular

Standard Fuel Mileage (Non AWD): 25-city/33-hwy

What’s New: For the 2020 model yearthe CX-30 compact crossover is a new addition to the Mazda portfolio.

To continue reading, click here.

(Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

About The Reviewer:  Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.

Continue Reading

Business

Wells Fargo CEO’s ‘Limited Pool of Black Talent’ Comment Not Going Down Very Well

Published

5 days ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Charles Scharf1 - Getty
Charles Scharf - Getty

Charles Scharf – Getty

*According to Reuters, Wells Fargo made big plans to achieve some diversity goals, including a pledge to increase the number of Black leaders in five years.

However, it’s been said they haven’t been able to make that happen and their excuse for it is actually shocking.

Two participants in a summer Zoom meeting with Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is unable to meet its diversity goals because there is a limited pool of qualified Black talent. According to NBC News, he also reiterated the assertion in a company-wide memo about diversity initiatives on June 18.

Scharf reportedly said, “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from.” After his comments were made public, he immediately faced backlash. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet saying, “Perhaps it’s the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers.” Other Twitter users had more to say.

READ THIS: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae According to Reuters, Wells Fargo made big plans to achieve some diversity goals, including a pledge to increase the number of Black leaders in five years. However, it’s been said they haven’t been able to make that happen and their excuse for it is actually shocking. __________________________________________________ Two participants in a summer Zoom meeting with Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is unable to meet its diversity goals because there is a limited pool of qualified Black talent. According to NBC News, he also reiterated the assertion in a company-wide memo about diversity initiatives on June 18. __________________________________________________ Scharf reportedly said, “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from.” After his comments were made public, he immediately faced backlash. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet saying, “Perhaps it’s the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers.” Other Twitter users had more to say. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Continue Reading

Business

It’s ‘Ben’ Real: Uncle Ben’s Finally Changes Racist Brand Name (Video)

Published

5 days ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Uncle Ben's-Name Change
Uncle Ben's-Name Change

This image provided by Mars Food shows the new logo/name of Ben’s Original.

*Say good riddance to the name Uncle Ben’s.

Parent firm Mars Inc. revealed Wednesday that it will ditch its 70-year-old brand name rooted in racist imagery and relaunch in 2021 under the new name “Ben’s Original.”

Global President for Mars Food Fiona Dawson says the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name. Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bowtie. Critics have said the image evoke servitude.

B6D0067E-CA20-B72A-FD88B196A89EBAD1

Uncle Ben’s is retiring the above name and logo after 70 years. Packaging with the new name, Ben’s Original. will hit stores next year.

Mars is the latest company to change names or logos amid new pressure from the Black Lives Matter protests over police killings of unarmed African Americans. Aunt Jemima, Land-O-Lakes and Eskimo Pie are among other brands that are retiring racist logos.

Below, reports about Mars’ announcement in June that it would follow the lead of the above mentioned brands and change its Uncle Ben’s name.

Continue Reading

The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV

Trending