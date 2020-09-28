Today’s Video
Biden Out With Ad Response to Trump’s Alleged Tax Avoidance (Watch)
*Within 24 hours of news that President Trump allegedly paid less taxes than regular working folk on millions of dollars in income, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has responded with a new ad.
The video posted on Twitter compares the amount of taxes that regular folk like teachers, firefighters and nurses typically pay compared to Trump’s alleged tax bill.
“Teachers paid $7,239. Firefighters paid $5,283. Nurses paid $10,216. Donald Trump paid $750,” the 30-second spot points out. As of Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the video had more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.
There’s no word from the vice president’s campaign if they plan to put money behind the spot to run on digital or TV.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
Teachers paid $7,239
Firefighters paid $5,283
Nurses paid $10,216
Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN
— Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: Mazda’s CX-30
Highlight: The CX-30 is approximated $1,300 more than Mazda’s CX-3.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $31,670 (Base Model: $23,000)
Seating Capacity: 4
Standard Safety Features: airbags; side airbags; ABS; hill launch assist; traction control system; stability control; automatic on/off headlights; rain sensing wipers; a rearview camera; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure warning system; a tire pressure monitoring system; sunvisor extensions; a smart city brake support system; and a driver fatigue monitor system
Standard Equipment (Base Model): 16-inch wheels; front wheel drive; an electronic parking brake; dual power exterior mirrors; a manual a/c; center console armrest with covered storage compartment; cloth seats; manual adjusted front seats; a push button ignition starter system; a keyless remote system with a panic button; and an 8-inch infotainment screen
Standard Equipment (Premium Package Model): 18-inch wheels; paddle shifters connected with the steering wheel; electric assist power steering; front/rear signature LED illuminated headlights; a power liftgate; roof rails; a dual zone ventilation system; rear ventilation vents; leather seats; heated front seats; power driver’s seat with a memory control feature; overhead console with sunglass holder; vanity mirror illumination; rear armrest with cupholders; a 12-speaker Bose AM/FM audio system; SiriusXM; Andorid/Apple CarPlay; a 9-inch infotainment system with Pandora ready radio integration; a drive attention alert system; a radar activated cruise control system; a blindspot monitoring system with a rear traffic cross alert system; a heads up display (HUD) system; and an active front lighting system
Optional Features On Test Vehicle: paint color; frameless auto dimming mirror; navigation system; active driving display system; an adaptive front lighting system; leather seats; front/rear LED signature illumination; power moonroof; paddle shifters; and power rear liftgate roof rails.
Other Trim Levels:
Select
Preferred
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: an 8-speaker AM/FM/HD radio
Apple CarPlay/Android: Available
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder/186-hp (horsepower)
Recommended Fuel: Regular
Standard Fuel Mileage (Non AWD): 25-city/33-hwy
What’s New: For the 2020 model year, the CX-30 compact crossover is a new addition to the Mazda portfolio.
To continue reading, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Business
Wells Fargo CEO’s ‘Limited Pool of Black Talent’ Comment Not Going Down Very Well
*According to Reuters, Wells Fargo made big plans to achieve some diversity goals, including a pledge to increase the number of Black leaders in five years.
However, it’s been said they haven’t been able to make that happen and their excuse for it is actually shocking.
Two participants in a summer Zoom meeting with Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is unable to meet its diversity goals because there is a limited pool of qualified Black talent. According to NBC News, he also reiterated the assertion in a company-wide memo about diversity initiatives on June 18.
Scharf reportedly said, “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from.” After his comments were made public, he immediately faced backlash. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet saying, “Perhaps it’s the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers.” Other Twitter users had more to say.
READ THIS: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae According to Reuters, Wells Fargo made big plans to achieve some diversity goals, including a pledge to increase the number of Black leaders in five years. However, it’s been said they haven’t been able to make that happen and their excuse for it is actually shocking. __________________________________________________ Two participants in a summer Zoom meeting with Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is unable to meet its diversity goals because there is a limited pool of qualified Black talent. According to NBC News, he also reiterated the assertion in a company-wide memo about diversity initiatives on June 18. __________________________________________________ Scharf reportedly said, “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from.” After his comments were made public, he immediately faced backlash. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet saying, “Perhaps it’s the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers.” Other Twitter users had more to say. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Business
It’s ‘Ben’ Real: Uncle Ben’s Finally Changes Racist Brand Name (Video)
*Say good riddance to the name Uncle Ben’s.
Parent firm Mars Inc. revealed Wednesday that it will ditch its 70-year-old brand name rooted in racist imagery and relaunch in 2021 under the new name “Ben’s Original.”
Global President for Mars Food Fiona Dawson says the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name. Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bowtie. Critics have said the image evoke servitude.
Mars is the latest company to change names or logos amid new pressure from the Black Lives Matter protests over police killings of unarmed African Americans. Aunt Jemima, Land-O-Lakes and Eskimo Pie are among other brands that are retiring racist logos.
Below, reports about Mars’ announcement in June that it would follow the lead of the above mentioned brands and change its Uncle Ben’s name.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]