‘I Want a White Doctor’: Black Physician Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room (Watch)

*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.

“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.

“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”

Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”

Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”

Watch below:

Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”