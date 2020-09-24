Today’s Video
‘I Want a White Doctor’: Black Physician Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room (Watch)
*Dr. Tasha Feaster, an emergency medicine physician in Georgia, is speaking out about the racism she periodically deals with in her hospital setting.
Speaking to Fox 26 Houston’s “Isaiah Factor: Uncensored,” the 2006 Howard University College of Medicine grad says she has Black colleagues who have encountered situations in which a patient sees them enter the room and requests to be treated by a “white doctor.” She mentioned witnessing instances where Black doctors “have actually obliged that request” and sent in a white provider. “And I’ve been in situations where there was no other provider there, and so you tell the patient, ‘I am who I am.'”
She continued: “It’s really disheartening because as physicians, we are there to provide help for patients who are in need, regardless of their age, race creed, any of those things. And to have a patient turn around and judge you on those same factors when you’re only trying to help them can be quite disheartening and discouraging as well.”
Watch Dr. Feaster’s interview below:
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Watch below:
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
Police - Police Abuse
Hartford Police Follow Viral Video of Black Woman’s Violent Arrest with Her ‘Apology’ During Booking (Watch)
*Hartford Police have released new body camera video after a woman’s arrest earlier this week went viral.
On September 21, Sydnee Ransom was arrested after an officer pulled over her car which was registered stolen in the police’s system. The arrest prompted several officers to respond to the area and several videos were taken of them arresting Ransom.
The new Hartford Police body camera footage shows Ransom being booked at the precinct after being charged with interfering with police and reckless endangerment. Ransom is shown apologizing to the police for “acting crazy.” She said she didn’t know her car was involved in a suspected crime.
Watch below, followed by video of her arrest.
Obama/Trump/Political
Trump Allegedly Said ‘Lack of Initiative’, Not Racism, Prevents Progress of Black Americans (Video)
*The Washington Post reported Wednesday that President Trump allegedly said privately to senior officials that a lack of initiative, rather than racism, had prevented Black Americans from progress in the United States.
The Post story, which sourced two dozen current and former U.S. officials, put remarks Trump made in private in the context of other derogatory remarks it said he privately made about other groups, including Hispanics and Jewish Americans. The Post said many of the officials spoke candidly on the condition of anonymity because they said they feared retribution.
Officials said that in one instance, Trump said following phone calls with Jewish lawmakers that Jews “are only in it for themselves” and “stick together” in an ethnic alliance. In response to first lady Melania Trump’s planned 2018 trip to Africa, the president reportedly said he “could never understand why she would want to go there.” According to a former senior White House official who spoke to the Post, Trump responded to staffers who challenged him on his views by saying, “No one loves Black people more than me.”
The White House responded to the Post story in a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.
“Donald Trump’s record as a private citizen and as president has been one of fighting for inclusion and advocating for the equal treatment of all,” Matthews told the Post. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is only seeking to sow division.”
The article comes a day after Trump announced that he was extending his administration’s ban on race- and sex-based discrimination training for federal agency employees by including federal contractors as well.
Below, the YouTube show The Young Turks discuss Trump’s comments about Black people in Bob Woodward’s interview tapes for his new book “Rage.”
