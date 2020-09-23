We Remember/Passings
WE REMEMBER: Legendary Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers Has Died at Age 77
*The sports world has lost yet another legend. Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears Hall of Fame halfback, passed away on September 22nd at age 77.
Although a definitive cause of death has not been given, in 2017, Sayers’ wife revealed that he had been diagnosed with dementia in 2013, and that it was likely caused by his football career.
Sayers, who played football at the University of Kansas, was drafted fourth overall in the 1965 NFL draft, by the Chicago Bears and fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League. He decided to play for the Bears. Although his career was shortened by knee injuries, and he only played professionally from 1965-1971, it was productive and impactful enough to land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, at age 34, the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall.
MORE NEWS: NAACP Denounces Decision to Indict Only 1 Officer in Connection to Murder of Breonna Taylor
As a rookie, Sayers scored 22 touchdowns, an NFL record, as well as gained 2,272 NFL rookie setting all-purpose yards.
He was the NFL Rookie of the Year. During his career, he went to the Pro Bowl four times, earned five first-team All-Pro selections and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 1969, after leading the NFL in rushing yards, after coming back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the 1968 season.
In 1967, Gale Sayers and his Bears teammate Brian Piccolo became the first interracial roommates in the NFL. Their friendship and Piccolo’s struggle with cancer, was chronicled in Sayers’ autobiography, “I Am Third,” which lent itself to the 1971 movie “Brian’s Song,” in which Gale Sayers was portrayed by Billy Dee Williams.
As of 2019’s NFL off-season, Gale Sayers held at least 20 Bears franchise records.
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jodie Turner-Smith on Not Passing ‘Fear’ to Daughter Through Breastfeeding
*Jodie Turner-Smith says it was quite challenging being a new mom and balancing her emotions during protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.
The “Queen & Slim” recalls being home in California with husband Joshua Jackson as the nation erupted over the police killing of Floyd.
“We decided to live in West Hollywood for the birth [to be closer to a hospital in case of an emergency], so I was hearing the sirens and the marches,” the “Queen & Slim” star recalls in a new interview with Porter. “I could hear all the unrest outside the door, and it actually took me a while before I could watch the video of George Floyd because I was nursing my daughter and you think about the generational trauma that we already carry and deal with and pass on.”
“I was trying really hard not to pass on that fear, sadness and anxiety through my breast to my child,” she added. “I had to shut a lot of it down and just stay insular and inside my family for a bit.”
READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith Opens Up About 4-Day Labor Journey: ‘I Was Fatigued’
View this post on Instagram
moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/ : a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. >>>>> thank you @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. i will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked 🌱💞 #FrankieMark #JodieByFrankieMark
Turner-Smith had a home birth with the support of her obstetrician, her doula, her midwife, her mother and Jackson.
“Right after I gave birth, my husband washed her, and the midwife and doula cleaned everything up. Then me, my husband and my daughter, we just slept for a good 12 hours. I needed that. We needed that,” she recalled.
She opted for a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the “negative birth outcomes for Black women in America.”
“We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism,” she wrote in an essay for the September issue of British Vogue.
“We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice,” she explained. “Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”
Turner-Smith spent nearly four days in labor in late April.
“Early in the morning on my third day of labour, my husband and I shared a quiet moment. I was fatigued and beginning to lose my resolve. Josh ran me a bath, and as I lay in it contracting, I talked to my body and I talked to my daughter,” she shared. “In that moment, he snapped a picture of me. An honest moment of family and togetherness — a husband supporting a wife, our baby still inside me, the sacred process of creating a family.”
** FEATURED STORY **
Sterling K. Brown Puts Spotlight on Cancer & Diversity in Entertainment / VIDEO
*You may know Sterling K Brown for his compelling roles such as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, Reggie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or one of my favorites, Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This time around the brilliant actor has taken on an even more meaningful role.
EURweb reporter Monique Loveless spoke with Sterling regarding new cancer enlightening series Survivorship Today and how his production company, Indian Meadows will champion for diversity in the industry.
“My uncle who passed away was diagnosed in 2004 and within six months he had passed away,” Brown goes on to share “ The fact that we’re talking about people living long term with cancer is an accomplishment within itself.”
MORE NEWS: Claudia Jordan Sues Just Peachy Wine for Terminating Her Contract Over BLM Support
Survivorship Today is an initiative by Bristol Myers Squibb to share the stories of people across the country who are affected by and living with cancer today. The series features survivors of the disease to call attention and understanding to their personal triumphs and everyday challenges, inspiring others to take action and garner more support.
“I think so much of the journey can be felt with fear, anxiety, stress, and isolation.,” The This Is Us star explains, “That when folks have an opportunity to hear others stories about what people have gone through before, then it sort of lets them know that they’re not alone.”
Of course, we couldn’t speak about cancer without acknowledging the shocking passing of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away on August 28th after a four year battle of colon cancer.
RAPPER DRAMA: Kanye Responds to Mase Saying Rapper Owes Him a Public Apology
“I hope it’s a wake-up call!” Brown answers “You know Chad was 43 years old and such a beautiful spirit,” He goes on to express “I hope it’s a wake-up call to all young or old black men to say if I’m not taking care of myself the way that I should be, what steps can I take to make sure that I give myself the best chance for the longest and most fulfilling life possible.”
The two time Emmy winner has also begun focusing on some of his own projects with his production company Indian Meadows. Centralizing on intelligent diversity in front of and behind the camera, Indian Meadows has many projects dropping from a Hulu series called Washington Black, to a family drama on Fox Everyday Insanity and an action co-starring Kerry Washington called Shadow Force.
“It won’t be all black but because I am who I am there will be a very strong emphasis on the black community.” So we had to ask if this meant behind the scenes too with stunt doubles, makeup artist, hairstylist, etc. Brown didn’t hesitate to answer with a major “#HELLYES!”
Be on the lookout for Sterling’s new projects dropping from Indian Meadows. Also, support and catch the stories of amazing survivors at Survivorship Today.
crime
Four Charged in Murder of Black Man Found Burning in Iowa Ditch [VIDEO]
*Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Michael Ronnell Williams, a Black man whose body was found burning in a ditch in rural Iowa on September 16.
According to Iowa authorities, his death was “not a random act of violence.”
Williams was reportedly strangled at a home and his body dumped in rural Kellogg. He knew at least one of the suspects, Steven Vogel, 31, for years.
Vogel has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The other suspects, Julia Cox, 55, Roy Garner, 57, and Cody Johnson, 29, face charges for abuse of a corpse, destruction of evidence, and accessory after the fact, per CNN.
The president of the local NAACP chapter said “We understand the fear this kind of incident evokes.”
READ MORE: Diauntae Morrow Gets Candid About Iowa Sports Program on ‘Necessary Roughness’ Podcast / LISTEN
Iowa DCI Special Agent Adam DeCamp said during a press conference on Tuesday that “no evidence has been found to show the acts against Michael Williams were motivated by his race.”
“Our mission from the very beginning and that will continue is to bring justice for Mike and Justice for his family,” said Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly. “I just want to be clear to say: This was not a random act of violence. Those responsible for this heinous act knew each other.”
Williams’ death as been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The evidence is “consistent with strangulation,” DeCamp said.
“He was a family person,” said Williams’ ex-wife Janalee Boldt, with whom he shares five children. “His kids were always important,” she told CNN affiliate KCCI.
“My daughter will not let me outside in the dark by myself because she’s afraid of losing another parent,” Boldt added.
“Given that the current climate where racial justice is on the front burner for so many … we understand the fear this kind of incident evokes,” Andrews said.
“If there is something there, then we need to identify and address it. If there is not something there, we need to make sure that we have that clarity, as well. Any time there is a concern about the possibility of a racist act, that’s where we are,” Andrews added.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]