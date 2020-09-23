News
The Congressional Black Caucus Unveils Policy Agenda to Advance Black Families
* Washington, D.C. – Today, Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), unveiled the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act. The comprehensive legislation developed by the Congressional Black Caucus is aimed at increasing the upward mobility of Black families in America. The bill was first introduced in 2018 by then-CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (LA-02).
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 is a package of over 200 bills championed by members of the CBC. This omnibus bill addresses a wide range of issues, from community and economic development, and educational opportunities, to health disparities, environmental justice and comprehensive criminal justice reform. It is a bold proposal to advance Black families in the 21st Century.
At a time when COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black communities in many different ways, it is imperative that the Jobs and Justice Act serves as a holistic response for Black America to not only survive the pandemic, but thrive after it ends.
“When we developed the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, we knew that Black America was going to need policies that not only solved the imminent issues but addressed the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our community, said Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37), Chair, Congressional Black Caucus. I am proud to present the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, which is a direct response to critical issue areas including the short term and long-term impact of COVID-19. Since 1971, the CBC has been a voice in Congress for the African-American community and in a year where the stakes are extremely high for Black Americans, we encourage lawmakers to support the provisions in this bill.”
2020 is an historic year for the Black community with a series of existential threats we never could have imagined: Widespread voter suppression efforts, including the undermining of our election by the President and his administration; a purposefully undercounted Census; a global pandemic disproportionately impacting Black people; an epidemic of police brutality; and emboldened White supremacists.
The CBC is fighting for public policies that advance the human rights, civil rights, and economic rights of Black Americans. That’s why we are pleased to introduce the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020. This package reflects the legislative priorities of the Caucus.
Some of the provisions of the bill include:
- Robust funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted contact tracing, testing, and treatment, along with research and data.
- Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
- $7.5 billion for investments in transportation infrastructure through the successful “TIGER” program, which provides grants to local governments to fund innovative highway, bridge, and transit projects.
- $7.5 billion to help specifically upgrade water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water for families.
- Encourages government contractors on infrastructure projects to actively recruit, hire, and provide on-the-job training to African-Americans ages 18 to 39 through existing jobs, apprenticeships, and “earn while you learn” programs.
- Provides the Minority Business Development Agency, the only federal agency dedicated to supporting Black businesses, with statutory authorization. This means more access to capital, contracts and markets.
- Expands the grants for HBCUs to help with acquiring the technological resources needed to continue offering competitive academic programs in the STEM field.
- Establishes “baby bonds” to give every American child a seed savings account of $1,000 at birth to aid with long term savings goals.
- Incentivizes food service providers such as grocers, retailers, and nonprofits to help eradicate food deserts, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 reflects solution-oriented policies to enhance the livelihood of Black people in America. As the “Conscience of the Congress,” the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 reflects solution-oriented policies to enhance the livelihood of Black people in America. The CBC will continue to fight for legislative policies for our communities.
Section by Section Summary of the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, click here.
THE REAL Hosts on State of Emergency in Louisville + Adrienne’s Confession to Ken Jeong! / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the hosts of The Real talk about how the mayor of Louisville, KY, has declared a “state of emergency due to the potential for “civil unrest” as the city awaits the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. Is this declaration overkill, a precaution or an intention to incite riots? The ladies discuss.
Then Ken Jeong drops in to reminisce with co-host Adrienne Houghton about her time as The Flamingo on The Masked Singer, and discuss their new show, I Can See Your Voice. And Adrienne makes a confession to Ken – she knows where he lives!
And… did co-host Jeannie Mai and fiancé Jeezy have a secret ceremony without anyone knowing? The hosts are on the case!
The Ladies Have A Few Questions For Jeannie Mai About Her… “Husband?!”
Is The Current State Of Emergency In Louisville Justified Or Intended to Incite Trouble?
Adrienne Confesses – She Knows Where Ken Jeong Lives!
Is The Current State Of Emergency In Louisville Justified Or Intended to Incite Trouble?
Loni Love: They’re getting ready for looting, they’re getting ready for trouble, because it’s more than likely these police officers will be let off by the grand jury, so I think they’re just taking it as a precaution. I don’t know if they know yet, because the grand jury is supposed to be secret? So, I think they’re anticipating and based on that they’re just trying to get the city ready.
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s how I feel too.
Adrienne Houghton: I think that it is very scary to know that I think they’re almost intentionally trying to incite riots, already setting people up to loot and do these things with the idea that like, “Oh, justice won’t be served,” which is absolutely ridiculous, and I understand why people would be outraged, as I already am just thinking about it, because 100 million percent, the officers should be charged and I just don’t understand why they haven’t been already. So, I understand why people would be enraged and why they might act out.
Garcelle: Do you think if we get – if we get the verdict that we want, do you think they’ll be an opposing side that may have a problem with a verdict like they’re – do think that’s going to happen?
Loni: That could happen too! That, that could happen too!
Garcelle: I think so too.
Loni: That’s why I believe – I try to look at people – I try – everybody that works in government, for me, is not bad. But we also have to understand that there are organizations out there, and we’ve seen it all this summer, that are trying to – they infiltrate themselves within the movement, and they’re making people – you know, they’re making the movement look bad, and we have to – we have to fight to separate that. But it’s up to each city to decide what they want to do and hopefully we get the justice that we need. We just keep fighting and keep pushing – just because if the grand jury comes back, it doesn’t stop there. You continue to protest, you continue to fight, and you continue to move.
Shots Fired! 2 Louisville Cops Wounded Amid Protests Wed. Night: Report / VIDEO
*Here’s the latest from Louisville. Wednesday night at least two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot in the city’s downtown area, just eight hours after an indictment was returned in the Breonna Taylor case, the Louisville Courier Journal is reporting.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the number of officers to The Courier Journal.
One officer was shot in the abdomen below their bulletproof vest and is in surgery, and a second was shot in the thigh, according to the source.
MetroSafe said it received reports the shooting occurred at South Brook Street and Broadway Avenue.
READ THIS: Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit
Max Gersh, a photographer working for The Courier Journal, said he saw “a line of officers move toward a gas station with rifles up. Shortly after, they had somebody pinned to the ground and cuffed.” He said he wasn’t there when the officers got shot.
Police are expected to give an update soon.
Developing …
Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit
*Cardi B, her sister Hennessy Carolina and her sister’s girlfriend Michelle Diaz have been named in a defamation lawsuit seeking damages for a beach altercation with a group of Trump supporters.
Carolina and Diaz are accused of battering, assaulting, threatening and defaming three people who confronted them over parking ‘ettiqute’ at a New York beach earlier this month, MSN reports.
According to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County on Sept. 21, plaintiffs Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon say Carolina started filming the interaction while “shouting foul and threatening language and defamatory statements.”
The suit claims Carolina “sprayed her copious spittle upon said plaintiffs as she raged.”
They also accuse her of using “racist” and threatening language such as “F–k these n—-s before I bring my f—–g n—-s to beat your f—–g a– for real.”
Carolina published footage of the incident online to her “9.5 million followers.” Cardi B also shared the video on social media.
READ MORE: Cardi B Ignored Offset’s Cheating ‘Because of the Baby,’ Says Source
You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020
The plantiffs claim the rapper, Carolina and Diaz edited the videos “to remove portions thereof, and thereby hold plaintiffs in a false light, so as to tend to expose and in fact expose each plaintiff to public contempt, ridicule and disgrace and harm,” and accusing the plaintiffs of “racism.”
“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” John Ray, the plaintiffs’ attorney, told ABC New York. “Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists. … Real threats of harm were made. They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined.”
Cardi B tweeted audio of Carolina and Diaz discussing the situation. “We moved out of respect and you still came — two men — to us, and yelled ‘Get out of here; go to your f—–g country’ because you saw us parking here and we were speaking Spanish?” one of them can be heard saying.
Listen to the audio via the Twitter embed below.
Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020
