Nile Rodgers Tells Apple Music About the Influence of Chic’s ‘Good Times’ and More
*On the latest episode of Essentials Radio on Apple Music Hits, Zane Lowe welcomes the legendary Nile Rodgers for a dive into his extensive catalog and notable collaborations. Nile tells Apple Music about working with David Bowie and Madonna, how Chic’s “Good Times’ influenced hip hop, and more.
Nile Rodgers Tells Apple Music About Working With David Bowie on ‘Let’s Dance’ and “Modern Love”…
Nile: When I finally was working with Bowie and he told me that he wanted me to make an album of hits, I was like, ‘Whoa, really?'”…
Zane: And by the way, Bowie was not synonymous with hits at all.
Nile: No, not at all. I mean, he had been looking, even though he says that he wasn’t, but trust me, he was because he was honest as hell with me when he told me that he wanted a hit. It’s funny. He said to me, ‘Nile darling, if you come from art, you’ll always be associated with art.’
Nile: He specifically said to me that he wanted an album of hits, not just one hit, he wanted an album of hits. You have to remember, we come from the era where you wanted to drop the needle down on the first song and listen to side A and flip it over and listen to side B at some point in time. And if you notice the format of the Let’s Dance album is just like Chic album or Sister Sledge. The longest song, the big single is “Let’s Dance.” It’s the 12 inch version of “Let’s Dance.” Same thing. The 12 inch matches the same as the album. So I wanted “Modern Love” to be hooky and catch you, I wanted “China Girl” to be hooky and catch you. I wanted everything to catch you. And then we’d have that one or two artistic moments as we had on Chic albums, we had everything. Diana Ross does the same thing, has the great pop stuff, but then there’s that arty moment of “Friends to Friend” in six, eight and all that kind of stuff.
Nile: So when it came to “Modern Love,” I knew that that that was going to be a smash. I knew that we were going to have a chance to get our Rock and Roll chops off, but still wanted it to appeal to this new Black audience that David loved appealing to. I don’t know if you ever remember, but David went on Soul Train, and was one of the few artists that Don Cornelius let play live. So David loved being part of the whole R&B scene young Americans that.. So “Modern Love” was our chance to say, you know what? We were a black Rock and Roll band before we got the record deal to be Chic. We were actually trying to be, I guess, a reworking of Journey, because we had heard Journey at that time, and we were blown away by that sound. And we figured, “Well, okay, our band has got this vibe.” So anyway, when we got to do “Modern Love,” that was a time where we could say there can be Rock and Roll that also has a soul element.
Nile Rodgers Tells Apple Music About Working With Madonna…
Nile: She was wonderful. Man, it’s so interesting for me to look at the Madonna that we see in today’s world and compare her to the Madonna that I met in my world, because the Madonna from my world was playing what we used to call electro modern, it was called the same style of music had three names. It was called Latin hip hop or electro, like when she did things like everybody dancing, singing, and it was like Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam kind of vibe, where you dance the waybill. And so that was Madonna’s thing. And when she came to me with her original demos and they were all electronic, they were … I said to her, I said, “Madonna.” This is word for word, the conversation. She said to me, “Nile, these are the songs that are going to be on my next album, and if you don’t love them, you can’t produce me.” So I listened to all the songs down and I said, “Well, Madonna, I don’t love them all, but here’s the truth. By the time I finish with them, I will love them.” And I guess I didn’t get fired, so she went along with it…
Nile Rodgers and Zane Lowe On The Influence of “Good Times” on The Hip Hop Genre…
Zane Lowe: You know what Nile Rodgers, “Good Times,” I want to start there, because a friend of mine, Eddie James Francis Jr, said to me today, when that song was flipped, and the opening lyric is, “I said a Hip Hop.” Which invented Hip Hop, which was inspired by “Good Times,” you gave us Hip Hop, the tune. It’s facts.
Nile Rodgers: I’ll tell you my experience, and this is 100% true. So Debbie Harry and Chris Stein from Blondie, called me up one day and says, “Nile We want to take you to a Hip Hop.” That was the exact language. And I said, “What’s a Hip Hop?” She says, “Well, we’re going to take you and show you.” So they took me to a playground, a school yard playground, and there’s a DJ setup, and he had two turn tables, and on both turn tables was “Good Times.” And there was a line of MCs. I’m being honest, I didn’t understand it. There was a line of MCs, they all were just spitting to “Good Times.” And everybody had their own little rhymes to go with “Good Times.” And I just watched this, I was like, ” What is this?”
Kanye Responds to Mase Saying Rapper Owes Him a Public Apology
*Kanye West has responded to Mase for criticizing him on the track “Devil in a New Dress,” over his decision to quit rap and turn his life over to Christ.
West has been on a crusade lately against the music industry, comparing it to “slavery” over the suffocating contracts that artists choose to sign. Ye claims to be a God warrior these days, but he previously criticized Mase for stepping away from spotlight at the height of his career.
In 1999, Mase announced he was donen with music and opted to instead go off and pursue “a calling from god.”
Last week, the hip-hop-star-turned-pastor posted a message to Kanye, calling on him to apologize over his previous comments about Mase answering God’s call.
“Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!” Mase wrote on Instagram on Friday .
READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
Ma$e is right about that line … I always felt funny about that line … Ma$e is one of my favorite rappers and I based a lot of my flows off of him … I’m the king of “ooh can I get away with this bars” so I reap what I sow when the next generation does the same to me.
— ye (@kanyewest) September 21, 2020
He then noted the line in Kanye’s 2010 record “Devil In a New Dress,” in which he rapped: “Don’t leave while you’re hot, that’s how Mase screwed up.”
“… I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one,” Mase continued. “For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.”
Mase’s response comes as Kanye expresses his frustrations on Twitter over his ongoing battle to obtain ownership of his masters.
We previously reported, Kanye is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts.
A Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA, allegedly a South African record label owner who read over the contracts, claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.
Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”
Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.
“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”
Tony Walk: ‘Suddenly’ There is Music! / WATCH
*Tony Walk has finally graced center stage with an entrancing voice, magnetic charm and bodacious determination.
Tony has seized the moment to share with the world his gift of music. Tony is a pure song stylist who has released a series of remakes that are worthy of the same praise as the originals.
Experience songs such as Turn Your Love Around, Going In Circles, Love Won’t Let Me Wait and the very latest, Suddenly.
Tony has been around stars his whole life.
He’s seen the music industry from the inside out. The expertise that he has garnered, coupled with his vocal artistry explains how he has been able to capture not only a great performance but five star execution in his songs and videos.
Tony (aka Sir Tony) is one of Hollywood’s most sought after groomers and personal stylists.
He has demonstrated his excellence on Chaka Khan, Beyonce’, En Vogue, Sheryl Lee Ralph and many more.
After having been strongly encouraged by Miki Howard and the late Vesta Williams, Tony has captured this moment as his moment to sing, shine and dazzle the world with music.
Tony Walk’s new music is available on all digital platforms. Click here to download.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case
*CULVER CITY, Cal. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, funk legend George Clinton, and co-counsels in the copyright lawsuit against Sony Music and Ed Sheeran will hold a news conference outside of Sony Music headquarters to highlight the music industry’s history of stealing intellectual property from Black artists and the loss of generational wealth for their families.
They will be joined by the daughter of the late Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, to discuss the lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in November.
MORE NEWS: The Real’s Season 7 Premieres TODAY with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais / WATCH
WHO:
Attorney Ben Crump
Attorney Patrick Frank
Attorney Keisha Rice
Attorney Katherine Viker
Singer/Songwriter George Clinton
Kathryn Griffin, daughter of Ed Townsend
WHEN:
September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
WHERE:
4080 Overland Ave.
Culver City, California 90232
About Ben Crump Law
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and his national network of specialized attorneys have spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more, visit BenCrump.com or call (800) 935-8111.
