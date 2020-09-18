Trump Administration Plans to Ban TikTok and WeChat This Coming Sunday

*The Commerce Department announced plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat this coming Sunday as the Trump administration’s executive orders against the two apps are set to take effect!

The Department said that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain WeChat or TikTok on an app store will be prohibited, CNN notes. While WeChat users will also be banned from transferring funds and processing payments through the messaging apps, further restrictions are expected to be announced later, including against other apps if they are seen to be used as workarounds, the news site notes.

“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a release. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

