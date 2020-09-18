*Burbank, CA – The Real, the Daytime Emmy®-nominated, NAACP-winning talk show, premieres its seventh season on Monday, Sept. 21.

New co-host Garcelle Beauvais joins Daytime Emmy®-winning co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai to kick off a season of social awareness. The show will also be broadcasting remotely this season.

As our country struggles to grasp the events that have been going on throughout our communities, and works to make changes in our world, the only daytime talk show with a panel made up entirely of women of color will be using their voices to try and make sense, inform and lean into the movements around us. .

And while keeping viewers informed and involved, The Real remains a source of lifestyle trends, entertainment news and as the new season begins, welcomes guests including Denise Richards (The Bold and the Beautiful), Ray J. (RAYdiation X), Leader Stacey Abrams (All In: The Fight for Democracy), Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice), Debra Messing (I am a voter ®), DJ D-Nice, Janelle Monáe with Kiersey Clemons (Antebellum), Ravi Patel (Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness), Bethenny Frankel (Just B with Bethenny Frankel), Patricia Heaton (Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention), Michael Strahan (MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL) and Macy Gray (MyGood.org).

“The Real has always reflected the lives of our audience as well as our hosts, and this season is no different,” said executive producer Rachel Miskowiec. “We’re here to be voices for change, as well as be a source of information during this time when people need our perspectives the most.”

