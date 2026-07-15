Yvette Nicole Brown Joins ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ in First-Look Clip | WATCH

(L-R) Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and Yvette Nicole Brown as Sheila Watkins in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 9, season 19, streaming on Paramount+, 2027. CREDIT: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

*Yvette Nicole Brown is making her debut on “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” and an exclusive new clip offers fans a first look at her guest appearance this week.

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Brown stars as Sheila Watson in Episode 1909, titled “Special Agent Garrity.” She portrays the estranged wife of Brian Garrity, who is attempting to move on with her life after their marriage. However, her plans are disrupted when she is pulled back into the unpredictable behavior of her eccentric ex-husband.

The episode follows The Fan as his endgame begins to unfold, with Brian Garrity among those in his crosshairs. At the same time, Elias Voit, still imprisoned, wrestles with his own demons while plotting a way to confront his nemesis. With time running short, Emily Prentiss and the BAU must identify The Fan before more of their allies are placed in danger.

Yvette Nicole Brown as Sheila Watkins in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 9, season 19, streaming on Paramount+, 2027. CREDIT: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

The current season follows the BAU as it tackles a series of disturbing cases while confronting its most relentless threat yet. As Voit’s notoriety continues to grow, it inadvertently gives rise to an even more dangerous enemy determined to surpass his infamous predecessor.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon.

Watch our exclusive clip below of Yvette Nicole Brown’s guest appearance before “Criminal Minds: Evolution” airs Thursday, July 16, on Paramount+.

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