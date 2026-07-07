Jada Pinkett Smith Returned to Will Smith’s Home Two Years Ago: ‘They Are Happy’

A new report says the couple has been living together again after years of staying in separate residences.

*Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly returned to Will Smith’s home two years ago after the couple previously spent years living apart.

Jada Pinkett Smith shares a photo of her family

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*Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly living together again.

A source told PEOPLE that Jada returned to Will’s home two years ago. The insider described the couple as “happy” and “committed to supporting each other.”

The update gives a new look at a marriage that has been widely discussed since Jada revealed in 2023 that she and Will had privately separated in 2016. The couple wed in 1997 and never legally ended the marriage. At the time, Jada said they were still working through their future together.

“We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she said at the time. “I’m going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Arm-in-Arm in Paris

Their living arrangement later became part of the public conversation. Sources previously said Will and Jada remained together while keeping separate homes. The couple drew fresh attention June 24 when they attended Christian Louboutin’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris. They were there to support their son, Jaden Smith, who serves as the brand’s men’s creative director.

Videos from the event quickly spread online. Social media users began debating the couple’s body language and questioning where their relationship stood.

Will and Jada also spent July 4 in Philadelphia, where Will had been scheduled to perform. Bad weather delayed the show, but he eventually joined The Roots onstage at 2 a.m. Jada attended the performance.

Their marriage remains a frequent topic because the couple has spoken openly about defining their partnership in their own way. The latest discussion has also brought renewed attention to Jada’s 2020 “Red Table Talk” episode about her relationship with August Alsina while she and Will were separated.

Jada later said she chose to speak publicly about that chapter while also trying to protect Will from further backlash.

“I’m going to have to speak my truth, but I’m also going to protect you,” she said. “So, if I gotta look like the adulterous wife to make sure you’re good, I’m gonna do it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Face New Marriage Questions After Paris Outing

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