Tyler Perry Denies Avoiding Deposition in $77 Million Lawsuit

The filmmaker denies avoiding questions about his sexual orientation and is seeking sanctions against his accuser over what he calls a misuse of the discovery process.

Tyler Perry at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hanger on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, CA

*Tyler Perry and Mario Rodriguez are now asking a court to sanction one another as their $77 million legal battle expands into a fight over the discovery process.

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Rodriguez claims Perry’s attorneys would not move forward with a deposition unless questions about the filmmaker’s attraction to men were excluded. His legal team says it has been trying to question Perry under oath since April 14.

Perry disputes that version of events. In a new filing, he said he had agreed to testify and did not refuse to discuss his sexual orientation, according to TMZ. The movie mogul said he is “not embarrassed” by questions on the subject.

Perry argued that linking a man’s sexual orientation to the likelihood of committing sexual assault relies on what he called a “bigoted stereotype.” Rodriguez argues the questions are relevant because other men have previously made similar allegations involving Perry.

Mario Rodriguez – via Instagram

Perry is seeking $7,300 from Rodriguez, accusing him of abusing the discovery process. He also claims the sanctions request was filed to pressure him into resolving the case after he rejected a multimillion-dollar settlement proposal.

Attorney Alex Spiro denied that Perry skipped a deposition or imposed limits on what Rodriguez’s lawyers could ask.

“As we said from the outset, this is a shakedown and now a shakedown and a frivolous motion. Tyler did not fail to appear for a deposition nor refuse any line of questioning. We will seek sanctions,” Spiro said.

Rodriguez’s underlying lawsuit accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery and offering professional opportunities and financial assistance in exchange for sexual favors. Perry has denied the claims, saying they have “no basis in fact or law.”

Rodriguez says he met Perry through a trainer at a gym in 2015. Their connection later led to phone conversations and a small appearance as “Frat Guy #10” in “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

The lawsuit alleges Perry made unwanted advances on multiple occasions and gave Rodriguez $5,000 after one alleged encounter.

Perry’s attorneys say Rodriguez continued communicating with him and asking for money after the alleged incidents. They contend the lawsuit came only after Perry ended that financial support.

Lionsgate is also seeking to exit the case. The company says Rodriguez spent less than a week working on its production, made no misconduct complaint on set and placed the alleged conduct at Perry’s home rather than a Lionsgate workplace.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyler Perry Accuser Seeks Court Sanctions in Ongoing Sexual Assault Case

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