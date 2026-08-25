Tommy Davidson Brings Varnell Hill Back in ‘The Varnell Hill Show’ Trailer | WATCH

*Tommy Davidson is bringing one of his most recognizable “Martin” characters back to television, and the first trailer for “The Varnell Hill Show” offers a look at what Varnell has been up to nearly 30 years after his debut.

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The new comedy moves Varnell from the world of “Martin” into a late-night television studio, where his biggest challenge may be keeping his career relevant. Behind the scenes, he finds himself surrounded by network executives, an unruly writers’ room, and celebrity guests while maintaining the belief that he remains the most important person in the building, according to the news release.

The trailer introduces the chaos surrounding Varnell’s talk show as he attempts to maintain control of his workplace and his larger-than-life persona. The series mixes workplace comedy with satire, fourth-wall breaks and cutaway gags as Varnell deals with the people responsible for keeping his show running.

Davidson reprises the role nearly three decades after Varnell Hill first appeared on “Martin.” The series also brings together Davidson with Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans, who were part of the original sitcom’s creative team.

Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson and Chris Williams round out the cast. Lawrence is also set to make special appearances alongside guest stars including Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps and Omarion.

“The Varnell Hill Show” is produced in association with BET Studios. Lawrence, Davidson, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and others executive produce, with Evans serving as showrunner, writer and director.

“The Varnell Hill Show” premieres Tuesday, September 1, on Paramount+. Watch the official trailer above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tommy Davidson and Martin Lawrence Reunite for ‘Martin’ Spinoff Series ‘Varnell Hill’

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