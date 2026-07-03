T-Mobile Customers Face Possible Price Hike with Plan Changes

The carrier is shifting some subscribers from older plans to newer options starting July 13.

In this photo illustration, the T-Mobile US logo is displayed on a smartphone — Photo by rafapress/Depositphotos

*Check your T-Mobile notifications. The carrier is retiring several older wireless plans on July 13, and customers on those plans will move to newer ones automatically, Droid Life reports. For many, the switch means a bigger bill.

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How much bigger? Up to $6 more per phone line each month. T-Mobile says some subscribers will see no increase at all. Families and shared accounts face the sharpest sting, since a per-line hike multiplies fast across four or five lines.

Who gets hit? The migration appears to target Magenta and ONE plan holders. Some Simple Choice customers also reported receiving the same notice. T-Mobile says the retiring plans date back to the 3G and 4G eras, before the company finished building its 5G network.

Closeup image of puzzled woman looking at smartphone — Photo: Depositphotos

Where do these customers end up? Many will land on the carrier’s newer Experience plans. The Experience More tier packs unlimited premium data, 60GB of hotspot access, ad-supported Netflix, 15GB of data across Canada and Mexico, and a five-year price guarantee. T-Mobile promises subscribers will keep their existing benefits while picking up the new features. Customers must log in to their accounts to see how the change affects them.

The reaction has not been kind. Longtime subscribers have voiced frustration online, and the anger centers less on the dollar amount than the lack of choice. Nobody asked for these plans, critics argue, yet the bills may increase anyway.

T-Mobile sees it differently. The company frames the move as a simple update, retiring aging plans in favor of options built for its current network.

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