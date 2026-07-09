Simone Biles Shuts Down Fan Questioning Her Friendship with Taylor Swift

The Olympic champion attended the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce, then swatted away a doubter on Instagram.

Simone Biles with gold medal – YouTube screenshot

*Simone Biles has a message for anyone doubting her bond with Taylor Swift. The gymnastics icon appeared on the guest list when Swift married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden. One Instagram user could not figure out why.

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“When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?😂” the commenter wrote under photos Biles posted from the celebration. Biles did not let it slide. “remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know,” she replied, PEOPLE reports.

The receipts on this friendship stretch back years. When Biles chose “Ready for It” as her floor music at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, the singer noticed. “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤,” Swift posted on X.

Taylor Swift – Getty

Swift also stood behind Biles during her hardest stretch. The “twisties” forced the gymnast to step away from multiple finals in Tokyo in 2021, and NBC aired a tribute voiced by Swift during its coverage. “She is perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero,” Swift said in the clip. Biles closed out those Games with a bronze on beam.

The tribute sparked an emotional exchange. “I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13,” Biles wrote. Swift replied, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Adam Sandler officiated the star-packed wedding ceremony, which drew over 1,000 guests, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Bradley Cooper. Swift wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, while Kelce matched in a white Dior tuxedo.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Talk Kids, Marriage: ‘I’ve Always Wanted to Be a Mother’

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