OWN Sets Premiere Date for Bold New Spin-Off ‘Put a Ring on It: Cheathab’ | TRAILER

Couples rocked by infidelity move into a Miami house to learn whether broken trust can be rebuilt.

*OWN is turning up the heat on its hit relationship franchise. The network announced “Put a Ring on It: Cheathab,” a spin-off following long-term couples whose relationships have been rocked by infidelity.

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The couples move into the Miami-based Cheathab House to confront trust issues, jealousy, and unresolved wounds, per the news release. Relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson guides them through the ultimate test: dating other people, including former flings who jeopardized their relationships. By the end of the experiment, each couple must decide whether to finally put a ring on it or walk away for good.

“OWN has long embraced relationship programming centered on love, growth and emotional truth,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “Put a Ring on It: Cheathab is now supercharged with a bold new lens on love, exploring what happens when both partners have crossed the line and must decide whether trust can truly be rebuilt.”

Three couples take on the challenge. Dominique and Travis built a passionate long-distance romance until Travis admitted to a brief Vegas fling. Mia and Jarron met on Facebook in 2022, but Mia discovered Jarron had been sleeping with other women. She later sought comfort from one of his friends, deepening the rift.

Mi-Mi, a physician assistant and boutique owner, dates Joshua, a forklift driver and aspiring photographer. Joshua cheated with his ex, and Mi-Mi emotionally reconnected with hers. He proposed twice, most memorably at Walmart, but she refuses to say yes until trust is rebuilt.

Dr. Stacii holds a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and founded I Want a Good Man University. Each week, she leads dates with former flings plus workshops designed to rebuild intimacy and force accountability.

Will Packer Media and Blink49 Studios produce the series, which premieres Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular Friday 8 p.m. slot on August 14. Watch the trailer above.

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