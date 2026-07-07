OWN Expands Digital Slate with New Series from Kendra G and Zoe Spencer

The network is adding two creator-led shows focused on beauty and modern dating as it grows its original digital programming.

*OWN is launching two new digital series this July, with Zoe Spencer hosting “Glow Up in 5” and Kendra G leading the dating series “Dating Download.”

Actress & Lifestyle Creator: Zoe Spencer





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*OWN is growing its digital programming lineup with two new original series set to debut later this month. The network announced that “Glow Up in 5,” hosted by Zoe Spencer, and “Dating Download,” led by Kendra G, will premiere exclusively across OWN’s digital platforms in July.

The projects reflect the network’s continued investment in creator-led content designed for online audiences. OWN said the new series will spotlight women while exploring topics ranging from beauty and self-confidence to dating and relationships.

The first series to debut will be “Glow Up in 5,” premiering July 21. Actress, streamer, and lifestyle creator Zoe Spencer will lead the fast-paced beauty series, where every episode challenges her to complete a full beauty transformation in five minutes or less.

Spencer must improvise makeup looks, hairstyles, skincare routines, and other beauty solutions while racing against the clock. The series emphasizes practical beauty tips and confidence, ending each episode with either a successful “Glow-Up” or a “Blow-Up.”

Host & Media Personality: Kendra G





A week later, on July 29, media personality Kendra G will debut “Dating Download,” a series that examines whether people’s ideal partner actually matches the person they connect with in real life.

The show follows 10 women from different generations who are introduced to men matching the qualities they say they want most, including providers, entrepreneurs, soft-spoken partners, and self-described reformed players. As each date unfolds, the series explores whether attraction follows expectations or takes an unexpected direction.

At the end of every date, each couple must make a final decision. They can choose “Download” if they want to continue building the relationship or “Delete” if they decide not to pursue another date.

OWN said the new programming is part of a broader strategy to expand its digital content while highlighting women who are shaping conversations across social media and popular culture.

Both “Glow Up in 5” and “Dating Download” are produced by Content.23 in partnership with Pauline Malcolm-Thornton’s BrandStory Architech.

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